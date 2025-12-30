 Skip navigation
Ruben Amorim reaction: ‘I think we struggled in all the game’ — Man United boss

  
Published December 30, 2025 05:56 PM

Every time Manchester United take a step or two forward, they seem to immediately take one or two (or three or four) backward, as Ruben Amorim’s side did in a 1-1 draw with last-place Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

MAN UNITED 1-1 WOLVES Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Ruben Amorim reaction, speaking after another disappointing result in the Red Devils’ up-and-down season. Though they sit 6th in the Premier League table at the end of 2025, the four points they dropped this month alone (at home) against Wolves and West Ham, two of the three sides currently in the relegation zone, would have them comfortably 4th instead.

Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Man United boss say after frustrating draw with Wolves?

“I think we struggled in all the game. We had lack of creation but we already knew that it would be a different game compared to Newcastle. We had a different energy during the game. If you look at the 90 minutes we had our chances, but the fluidity that we [need] offensively wasn’t there. There is a lack of connections in this moment.”

On the difference from playing Newcastle to Wolves: “It’s a [completely different game]. We have more men behind the ball, and when you have more men behind the ball you have to work harder to create more, to have imagination, to play the game in a different way. We lack that quality today.”

On Man United’s energy: “They tried, they tried. I think we didn’t play well and when you don’t play well with the ball, you struggle. We need to recover and go to the next one.”

On Joshua Zirkzee’s halftime substitution, after scoring a goal: “We were running around trying to recover the ball, they recover the ball with a lot of midfielders. We were struggling with that and sometimes you can attack better with less strikers. We played with three strikers, and sometimes it’s not the best to attack well.”

On what Man United take from this game: “The same thing when you play really well: This game is over, you cannot change the result of this one but you can move on and go to the next one.”