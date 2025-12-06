 Skip navigation
Liam Delap injury news, latest update as Chelsea star forced off at Bournemouth

  
Published December 6, 2025 10:39 AM

Chelsea fans will be sweating on yet more Liam Delap injury news, as the young English striker was forced off in the first half at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Delap was tussling with Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi in the penalty box and both fell to the floor.

The Chelsea forward landed awkwardly on his shoulder and needed treatment on his right arm. He was subbed off right away for Marc Guiu, with Delap’s arm put in a makeshift sling to support the injury.

We will have the latest Liam Delap injury news from Enzo Maresca after the game, as Chelsea’s young forward can’t catch a break with injuries this season as he suffered a hamstring issue in August which has badly impacted his first few months at Stamford Bridge.

Delap has yet to get going as a Chelsea player and this injury won’t help.