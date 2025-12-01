Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch Messi vs Muller in MLS Cup Final, stream, TV, prediction

Serial winners try to guide their Major League Soccer clubs to a first MLS Cup when Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami welcome Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Miami have been steamrolling foes over the past two rounds, clobbering FC Cincinnati 4-0 before pasting New York City FC 5-1, and Javier Mascherano’s men are hopeful of giving David Beckham his first MLS Cup as an owner after winning two as a player with the LA Galaxy (2011, 2012).

Messi is eyeing one more World Cup appearances and has shown few signs of slowing down in MLS. The 38-year-old won the Golden Boot this season and has now amassed an eye-popping 77 goals and 42 assists in 87 games for the Herons since arriving in 2023.

MORE — Messi’s MLS stats | Messi’s career numbers, accolades

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s 63 points finished in second place out west due only to tiebreakers. The Whitecaps had one fewer win than San Diego FC despite superior goals, goals allowed, and goal differential.

The 36-year-old Muller has found MLS to his liking, too, posting nine goals and four assists in 12 matches across all competitions for the ‘Caps.

Throw in Vancouver’s pair of wins over Miami in the tournament play last Spring, and there’s reason to think this match could go in any direction despite the 3,407 miles from British Columbia to a half-hour away from South Beach.

For live updates and highlights throughout Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Final, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Saturday (December 6)

Venue: Chase Stadium — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Inter Miami team news, focus

It’s not all about the best player to play the game, as winger Tadeo Allende has been red hot and Luis Suarez has been coming off the bench. Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets give the Herons elite experience in the center of the park and Jordi Alba delivered two assists in the Eastern Conference final. Former USL Championship Final MVP goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo is between the sticks for Miami.

QUESTIONABLE: David Ruiz (hamstring), Ryan Sailor (knee)

Vancouver Whitecaps team news, focus

Sebastian Berhalter has been a star in Jesper Sorensen’s midfield, boasting four goals and 10 assists this season. Fellow USMNT forward Brian White is the leading scorer with 18 goals, but Muller’s production has certainly put the focus on him. Tristan Blackmon’s men a stud at the back and will return with vigor after a surprising suspension for failing to leave the conference semifinal in a timely fashion cost him the Western Conference final.

OUT: Ranko Veselinovic (knee), Sam Adekugbe (achilles), Belal Halbouni (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Rios (calf), Sebastian Schonlau (calf)

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction

Vancouver is fantastic but this is a long way from home in a league whose travel often favors the home team in a big way. Berhalter, Busquets, and De Paul will look to get under each other’s skins and Muller will have his moments but Messi has been on a mission and it’s difficult to predict against the GOAT. He’s left no doubt about his big-game acument after last season’s playoff stumbles, posting multiple goal contributions in three of Miami’s five playoff games this season and failing to score in just one — instead grabbing an assist as Miami blasted NYCFC 5-1. Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps.