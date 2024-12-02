Major League Soccer history: MLS Cup all-time winners, Supporters Shield victors, more
The 2024 MLS season is nearly in the books, with Supporters Shield winners Inter Miami exiting the MLS Cup Playoffs early despite the best efforts of Lionel Messi.
Instead its the team led by one-time “next Messi” Riqui Puig that is favored to win the MLS Cup on Saturday, although Puig’s torn ACL in the Western Conference Final has further leveled the playing field for Eastern Conference champions New York Red Bulls.
The Red Bulls got to the final despite finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference table, strengthening the case for anyone who wishes to support the status of the Supporters’ Shield winner as the best team in a given season.
The shield is awarded to the team with the best regular season record, while the MLS Cup is the winner of the postseason tournament. Both trophies have terrific histories, and this post deals with both of them.
All-time MLS Cup Finals, winners
1996: DC United defeat LA Galaxy 3-2 aet
1997: DC United defeat Colorado Rapids 2-1
1998: Chicago Fire defeat DC United 2-0
1999: DC United defeat LA Galaxy 2-0
2000: Kansas City Wizards defeat Chicago Fire 1-0
2001: San Jose Earthquakes defeat LA Galaxy 2-1 aet
2002: LA Galaxy defeat New England Revolution 1-0 aet
2003: San Jose Earthquakes defeat Chicago Fire 4-2
2004: DC United defeat Kansas City Wizards 3-2
2005: LA Galaxy defeat New England Revolution 1-0 aet
2006: Houston Dynamo defeat New England Revolution 1-1 (4-3 pens)
2007: Houston Dynamo defeat New England Revolution 2-1
2008: Columbus Crew defeat New York Red Bulls 3-1
2009: Real Salt Lake defeat LA Galaxy 1-1 (5-4 pens)
2010: Colorado Rapids defeat FC Dallas 2-1 aet
2011: LA Galaxy defeat Houston Dynamo 1-0
2012: LA Galaxy defeat Houston Dynamo 3-1
2013: Sporting KC defeat Real Salt Lake 1-1 (7-6 pens)
2014: LA Galaxy defeat New England Revolution 2-1 aet
2015: Portland Timbers defeat Columbus Crew 2-1
2016: Seattle Sounders defeat Toronto FC 0-0 (5-4 pens)
2017: Toronto FC defeat Seattle Sounders 2-0
2018: Atlanta United defeat Portland Timbers 2-0
2019: Seattle Sounders defeat Toronto FC 3-1
2020: Columbus Crew defeat Seattle Sounders 3-0
2021: New York City FC defeat Portland Timbers 1-1 (4-2 pens)
2022: LAFC defeat Philadelphia Union 3-3 (3-0 pens)
2023: Columbus Crew defeat LAFC 2-1
2024: LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls — 4pm ET Saturday, Dec. 7
Who have won the most MLS Cups?
LA Galaxy have five MLS Cup wins and have appeared in a Major League Soccer-best nine finals, with 10th coming Saturday versus New York Red Bulls.
DC united have won four times, while their five finals appearances trail only the Galaxy and are level with 0-5 New England.
Who is yet to win an MLS Cup?
- New England Revolution
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- CF Montreal
- New York Red Bulls
- FC Dallas
- Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte FC
- St. Louis City FC
- Nashville SC
- Inter Miami
- FC Cincinnati
- Orlando City SC
Who have won the most Supporters’ Shields?
LA Galaxy and DC United are tied with four Supporters’ Shields each, though neither has claimed the honor since 2011.
Who is yet to win an MLS Supporters’ Shield?
Amongst active teams, there are several who have not yet posted the best record in a single MLS season:
- Minnesota United
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo
- St. Louis City FC
- Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United
- Orlando City SC
- Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire
- Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC
- CF Montreal (formerly Montreal Impact)
All-time MLS Supporters’ Shield winners
1996: Tampa Bay Mutiny
1997: DC United
1998: LA Galaxy
1999: DC United
2000: Kansas City Wizards
2001: Miami Fusion
2002: LA Galaxy
2003: Chicago Fire
2004: Columbus Crew
2005: San Jose Earthquakes
2006: DC United
2007: DC United
2008: Columbus Crew
2009: Columbus Crew
2010: LA Galaxy
2011: LA Galaxy
2012: Seattle Sounders
2013: New York Red Bulls
2014: FC Dallas
2015: New York Red Bulls
2016: FC Dallas
2017: Toronto FC
2018: New York Red Bulls
2019: LAFC
2020: Philadelphia Union
2021: New England Revolution
2022: LAFC
2023: FC Cincinnati
2024: Inter Miami