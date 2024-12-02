Major League Soccer history: MLS Cup all-time winners, Supporters Shield victors, more

The 2024 MLS season is nearly in the books, with Supporters Shield winners Inter Miami exiting the MLS Cup Playoffs early despite the best efforts of Lionel Messi.

Instead its the team led by one-time “next Messi” Riqui Puig that is favored to win the MLS Cup on Saturday, although Puig’s torn ACL in the Western Conference Final has further leveled the playing field for Eastern Conference champions New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls got to the final despite finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference table, strengthening the case for anyone who wishes to support the status of the Supporters’ Shield winner as the best team in a given season.

The shield is awarded to the team with the best regular season record, while the MLS Cup is the winner of the postseason tournament. Both trophies have terrific histories, and this post deals with both of them.

All-time MLS Cup Finals, winners

1996: DC United defeat LA Galaxy 3-2 aet

1997: DC United defeat Colorado Rapids 2-1

1998: Chicago Fire defeat DC United 2-0

1999: DC United defeat LA Galaxy 2-0

2000: Kansas City Wizards defeat Chicago Fire 1-0

2001: San Jose Earthquakes defeat LA Galaxy 2-1 aet

2002: LA Galaxy defeat New England Revolution 1-0 aet

2003: San Jose Earthquakes defeat Chicago Fire 4-2

2004: DC United defeat Kansas City Wizards 3-2

2005: LA Galaxy defeat New England Revolution 1-0 aet

2006: Houston Dynamo defeat New England Revolution 1-1 (4-3 pens)

2007: Houston Dynamo defeat New England Revolution 2-1

2008: Columbus Crew defeat New York Red Bulls 3-1

2009: Real Salt Lake defeat LA Galaxy 1-1 (5-4 pens)

2010: Colorado Rapids defeat FC Dallas 2-1 aet

2011: LA Galaxy defeat Houston Dynamo 1-0

2012: LA Galaxy defeat Houston Dynamo 3-1

2013: Sporting KC defeat Real Salt Lake 1-1 (7-6 pens)

2014: LA Galaxy defeat New England Revolution 2-1 aet

2015: Portland Timbers defeat Columbus Crew 2-1

2016: Seattle Sounders defeat Toronto FC 0-0 (5-4 pens)

2017: Toronto FC defeat Seattle Sounders 2-0

2018: Atlanta United defeat Portland Timbers 2-0

2019: Seattle Sounders defeat Toronto FC 3-1

2020: Columbus Crew defeat Seattle Sounders 3-0

2021: New York City FC defeat Portland Timbers 1-1 (4-2 pens)

2022: LAFC defeat Philadelphia Union 3-3 (3-0 pens)

2023: Columbus Crew defeat LAFC 2-1

2024: LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls — 4pm ET Saturday, Dec. 7

Who have won the most MLS Cups?

LA Galaxy have five MLS Cup wins and have appeared in a Major League Soccer-best nine finals, with 10th coming Saturday versus New York Red Bulls.

DC united have won four times, while their five finals appearances trail only the Galaxy and are level with 0-5 New England.

Who is yet to win an MLS Cup?

New England Revolution

Vancouver Whitecaps

CF Montreal

New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas

Philadelphia Union

Charlotte FC

St. Louis City FC

Nashville SC

Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati

Orlando City SC

Who have won the most Supporters’ Shields?

LA Galaxy and DC United are tied with four Supporters’ Shields each, though neither has claimed the honor since 2011.

Who is yet to win an MLS Supporters’ Shield?

Amongst active teams, there are several who have not yet posted the best record in a single MLS season:



Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps

Portland Timbers

Houston Dynamo

St. Louis City FC

Charlotte FC

Atlanta United

Orlando City SC

Nashville SC

Chicago Fire

Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids

Austin FC

CF Montreal (formerly Montreal Impact)

All-time MLS Supporters’ Shield winners

1996: Tampa Bay Mutiny

1997: DC United

1998: LA Galaxy

1999: DC United

2000: Kansas City Wizards

2001: Miami Fusion

2002: LA Galaxy

2003: Chicago Fire

2004: Columbus Crew

2005: San Jose Earthquakes

2006: DC United

2007: DC United

2008: Columbus Crew

2009: Columbus Crew

2010: LA Galaxy

2011: LA Galaxy

2012: Seattle Sounders

2013: New York Red Bulls

2014: FC Dallas

2015: New York Red Bulls

2016: FC Dallas

2017: Toronto FC

2018: New York Red Bulls

2019: LAFC

2020: Philadelphia Union

2021: New England Revolution

2022: LAFC

2023: FC Cincinnati

2024: Inter Miami