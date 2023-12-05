MLS Cup Final: How to watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC, stream link, team news

Major League Soccer has a pair of three seeds playing for the MLS Cup on Saturday, when Eastern Conference winner Columbus Crew tangles with the West’s victor in Ohio.

Columbus scored multiple goals in all five of its MLS Cup Playoffs games, winning four and losing the second game of its three-match Round One series versus Atlanta United.

The Crew then beat Orlando City in an extra-time conference semifinal win before toppling FC Cincinnati over 120 minutes at the home of the Supporters’ Shield winners.

LAFC’s playoff run has been a very different story, as Steve Cherundolo’s men are in the midst of a 320-minutes clean sheet streak after sweeping Vancouver Whitecaps and blanking Seattle and Houston.

Cherundolo’s men are trying to go back-to-back — maybe we buried the lede here — after claiming the MLS Cup last season with a victory over the Philadelphia Union in penalties. While LAFC didn’t defend its Supporters’ Shield this season, it can lay claim to consecutive cups.

MLS Cup Final: How to watch Columbus vs LAFC

Kickoff: 4pm ET Saturday, Dec. 9

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Apple TV

Focus on Columbus Crew, team news

OUT: Will Sands (knee)

Focus on LAFC, team news

OUT: No major injuries