 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

MLS Cup Final: How to watch Columbus Crew vs LAFC, stream link, team news

  
Published December 5, 2023 11:30 AM

Major League Soccer has a pair of three seeds playing for the MLS Cup on Saturday, when Eastern Conference winner Columbus Crew tangles with the West’s victor in Ohio.

Columbus scored multiple goals in all five of its MLS Cup Playoffs games, winning four and losing the second game of its three-match Round One series versus Atlanta United.

[ MORE: Sheffield United re-hires Chris Wilder ]

The Crew then beat Orlando City in an extra-time conference semifinal win before toppling FC Cincinnati over 120 minutes at the home of the Supporters’ Shield winners.

LAFC’s playoff run has been a very different story, as Steve Cherundolo’s men are in the midst of a 320-minutes clean sheet streak after sweeping Vancouver Whitecaps and blanking Seattle and Houston.

Cherundolo’s men are trying to go back-to-back — maybe we buried the lede here — after claiming the MLS Cup last season with a victory over the Philadelphia Union in penalties. While LAFC didn’t defend its Supporters’ Shield this season, it can lay claim to consecutive cups.

MLS Cup Final: How to watch Columbus vs LAFC

Kickoff: 4pm ET Saturday, Dec. 9
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Focus on Columbus Crew, team news

OUT: Will Sands (knee)

Focus on LAFC, team news

OUT: No major injuries