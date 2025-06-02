MLB Power Rankings: Tigers climb back to No. 1 behind Tarik Skubal, Phillies stumble to start June

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the Dodgers are apparently doing a spin-off of “Final Destination,” Ryan Yarbrough is the Yankees’ savior, Cal Raleigh can’t stop hitting home runs, Jac Caglianone is finally here, the Rockies continue to make history in the wrong ways, and much more.

Let’s get started!

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)

Rankings are from the morning of Monday, June 2.

1) Detroit Tigers ⬆️

Last week: 2

The stingy Tigers are back in the No. 1 spot after allowing a total of 11 runs over their last seven games. They’ve surrendered one run or fewer in five of those games. Tarik Skubal finished off the month of May with scoreless innings on Saturday against the Royals. He struck out 59 batters and walked just two while posting a 2.20 ERA in May.

2) Chicago Cubs ⬆️

Last week: 6

Only Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers has driven in more thanks than Pete Crow-Armstrong (28) over the past 30 days. The dynamic center fielder also went golfing last week.

How did Pete Crow-Armstrong hit this baseball for a homer?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XB0sYJso07 — MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2025

3) New York Mets

Last week: 3

After a bit of a stumble, the Mets went 7-2 on their homestand while taking care of business against the dregs of the majors in the White Sox and the Rockies. We saw a first on Sunday, as Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto all homered in the same game. Up next for the Mets, an important showdown against the next team in our rankings.

4) Los Angeles Dodgers

Last week: 4

The Dodgers are leading the league in bathroom-related injuries this season. After Freddie Freeman had a mishap in the shower with his surgically-repaired ankle in April, Mookie Betts suffered a fracture in his toe last week after banging it into the wall as he walked into the bathroom in the dark. It’s time we give Shohei Ohtani a security detail for his trips to the bathroom.

5) Philadelphia Phillies ⬇️

Last week: 1

The Phillies’ reign in the top spot didn’t last long, as they’ve lost four straight games, including a sweep at the hands of the Brewers over the weekend. Bryce Harper has been out of the lineup since being hit in the elbow by a Spencer Strider pitch last Tuesday, but he’s hopeful to return to start the week.

6) New York Yankees ⬇️

Last week: 3

What an unsung hero Ryan Yarbrough has been. The southpaw helped the Yankees avoid a sweep on Sunday with six innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers. He’s now 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA and a 24/5 K/BB ratio over five starts this season.

7) San Diego Padres ⬆️

Last week: 10

Manny Machado hit his seventh homer of the season as part of Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Pirates. The 32-year-old is now up to 349 career homers and 1,965 career hits. Some significant milestones are approaching for the future Hall of Famer.

8) San Francisco Giants ⬇️

Last week: 7

Camilo Doval lost his grip on the closer role last season, ceding way to Ryan Walker, but the 27-year-old officially got the gig back last week. While his strikeouts have fallen this season, he’s sporting a microscopic 1.04 ERA through 27 appearances.

9) St. Louis Cardinals ⬆️

Last week: 11

The Cardinals turned their season around by going 19-8 in May, but they’ll have to get by without the hot-hitting Jordan Walker, who hit the injured list this weekend due to left wrist inflammation.

10) Seattle Mariners ⬇️

Last week: 8

Cal Raleigh just became the first catcher ever to each 20 home runs before the end of May. “Big Dumper” added another one on Sunday to start the month of June on a strong note. He leads the majors with 23 homers and would probably be the AL MVP favorite if not for that Aaron Judge fellow.

11) Houston Astros ⬆️

Last week: 13

It appeared that Yordan Alvarez was approaching his return from the injured list, but the Astros will have to wait a bit longer after the club found a “very small fracture” in his right hand. The injury is said to be about 60 percent healed, but the timeline for his return is uncertain.

12) Cleveland Guardians

Last week: 12

Help is on the way for the Guardians. David Fry made his return from elbow surgery this weekend and Shane Bieber made his first minor league rehab start on Saturday as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. Bieber should be ready to rejoin Cleveland’s rotation around the end of the month.

13) Milwaukee Brewers ⬆️

Last week: 19

The Brewers pulled off their first sweep of the Phillies in 10 years this weekend and have now won seven straight games. Christian Yelich has been raking of late, including a two-homer game on Friday, but he was forced to exit Sunday’s game after being hit in the right hand by a pitch. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative and it doesn’t look like a long-term issue.

14) Minnesota Twins ⬇️

Last week: 9

Carlos Correa had appeared in 1,157 games in the majors before his first ejection in Saturday’s game against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa was ejected from the on-deck circle by home plate umpire Austin Jones. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was also tossed from the game.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/yTr7HaR35Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 1, 2025

While the Twins lost two out of three this weekend, Correa has at least picked things up at the plate since returning from the 7-day concussion injured list. He’s hitting .300/.364/.667 with three homers, two doubles, and five RBI in nine games.

15) Toronto Blue Jays ⬆️

Last week: 22

The Blue Jays just pulled off a four-game sweep of the Athletics. With his go-ahead three-run homer Sunday against the A’s, Addison Barger is slashing .310/.381/.575 with five homers and 15 RBI over the past 30 days. By the way, check out the average exit velocity leaders in MLB.

Oneil Cruz - 97.3 mph

Shohei Ohtani - 95.8 mph

Aaron Judge - 95.6 mph

👀 ADDISON BARGER - 95.1 mph 👀

16) Kansas City Royals ⬇️

Last week: 14

The Royals are last in the majors in home runs by a wide margin, but they’ll get a much-needed power boost with last year’s first-round pick Jac Caglianone reportedly on his way to the majors. The 22-year-old holds a .292/.358/.517 batting line with 17 homers through 79 minor league games, including six in his recent 12-games stretch in Triple-A.

Jac Caglianone has hit 6 homers over his last 8 games in Triple-A 🤯



The @Royals prospect's latest blast traveled 442 feet! pic.twitter.com/v0QmjnikLg — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2025

This is going to be fun.

17) Atlanta Braves ⬇️

Last week: 16

The Braves are 3-8 since moving to one game over .500 on May 18. So far, the returns of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. aren’t working out as hoped.

18) Tampa Bay Rays ⬇️

Last week: 15

It came as somewhat of a surprise to see the Rays demote speedster Chandler Simpson last week, as he was hitting .285 with 19 steals through just 35 games. It would be one thing if that game-changing speed also resulted in him being an elite center fielder, but that simply wasn’t the case. He posted -5 defensive runs saved during his time in the majors. With no power in his bat, it is a difficult needle to thread in terms of value.

19) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬇️

Last week: 18

Things are getting increasingly ugly for the Diamondbacks. A day after Brandon Pfaddt was rocked for eight runs without recording an out against the Nationals, Corbin Burnes was forced to exit Sunday’s start due to elbow discomfort.

20) Boston Red Sox ⬇️

Last week: 17

Garrett Crochet has been everything the Red Sox hoped for and more. He spun another gem Sunday against the Red Sox, and now holds a 1.98 ERA through 13 starts. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the Red Sox from being one of the most disappointing teams this season. The Roman Anthony watch continues.

21) Texas Rangers

Last week: 21

The Rangers’ pitching has exceeded expectations this season (AL-best 3.10), but their lack of offense has kept them outside of the playoff picture so far. Perhaps nobody has exemplified this dynamic more than Adolis Garcia, who owns a shocking .208/.256/.371 batting line through 56 games. He was benched for the third straight game on Sunday as the Rangers try to get him right again.

22) Cincinnati Reds ⬇️

Last week: 20

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz learned of the death of his sister, Genelis De La Cruz Sanchez, on Saturday but he chose to be in the lineup on Sunday against the Cubs. In addition to honoring her memory on his hat and his cleats, she was front of mind for him as he rounded the bases after hitting a home run.

Elly De La Cruz chose to play today after recently learning about the death of his sister.



He then hit this home run and pointed to the sky and made a heart gesture. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/gGK1ukAWhC — MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2025

23) Washington Nationals ⬆️

Last week: 24

James Wood continues to be red-hot, with three homers over the past week as the Nationals flirt with the .500 mark. His spray chart (from Baseball Savant) remains a joy to track.

24) Los Angeles Angels ⬇️

Last week: 23

Mike Trout was activated from the injured list on Friday and has been batting fifth and even sixth for some reason?

25) Athletics

Last week: 25

The Athletics served up 56 home runs and 110 walks over 28 games in the month of May, resulting in a 6.88 ERA. It’s going to be a long summer in Sacramento.

26) Miami Marlins

Last week: 26

The Marlins got two key contributors back this weekend and they each made instant impacts. Xavier Edwards tied a franchise record with a five-hit day on Sunday and Dane Myers made this sensational catch to help preserve a 1-0 lead on Saturday.

Everyone say welcome back Dane Myers 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/82W7HiCEOp — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 31, 2025

27) Baltimore Orioles ⬆️

Last week: 28

Coby Mayo’s first MLB RBI was lost in the shuffle of a bizarre baserunning incident which led to benches clearing at Camden Yards. I can’t be the only one who flashed back to A-Rod slapping the ball out of Jason Varitek’s hand, no?

Coby Mayo ran into White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa and the Orioles' top prospect gave him a slight push on his way off the field. Some words were exchanged and the benches immediately emptied.



🎥: @Orioles https://t.co/Iohz08xu22 pic.twitter.com/ObuTZH7R1I — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 31, 2025

28) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬇️

Last week: 27

Andrew McCutchen clubbed his 240th home run as a member of the Pirates on Sunday, tying him with Roberto Clemente for third on the all-time franchise list. Willie Stargell and Ralph Kiner are probably out reach, but McCutchen continues to carve out his place as a franchise icon.

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

Acquired as part of the Garrett Crochet deal, prospect catcher Kyle Teel put up a .333/.444/.613 batting line in May at Triple-A Charlotte as he inches closer to his MLB debut. Edgar Quero is doing a nice job since his call-up, so this is a nice problem for the White Sox to have as they move ahead in their rebuilding process.

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

