Transfer window predictions: Top 10 players who could be on the move this summer

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matheus Cunha and Dean Huijsen already sealing big transfers this summer, who are we predicting joins them in making a move?

Below we select 10 players to keep an eye on as plenty of big names are expected to be on the move this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho

Following his comments after the Europa League final it’s clear Garnacho is looking for a move. His individual talent is undoubted but like Marcus Rashford his style of play as an out-and-out winger just doesn’t fit Ruben Amorim’s system at Manchester United. Napoli have long been interested and Garnacho would be a good replacement, stylistically, for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who departed the Italian champs in January. Chelsea have also been linked with Garnacho and he’s probably an upgrade on Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke if they can play to his strengths on the counter.

Possible destination: Napoli, Chelsea

Tyler Dibling

Dibling has just turned 19 and was hugely impressive at Southampton, one of the worst teams in Premier League history, this season in his first season as a pro. His ability to either trick his way past defenders or drive at them with pace and power means he is a true modern attacking midfielder. Dibling glides with the ball and is often likened to a young Jack Grealish. Both Spurs and Man United need that kind of creativity in the final third but Dibling needs to be careful about picking a club where he will play big minutes rather than just sat on the bench.

Possible destination: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish striker has scored goals for fun at Sporting Lisbon but his much publicized release clause, and an agreement with Sporting, means he is highly-likely to move on this summer. Arsenal have been looking for a target forward like Gyokeres for a while, but Man United may hold the ace up their sleeve as Amorim helped Gyokeres become one of the best No. 9’s in Europe during their time together at Sporting. It seems like he’s destined for the Premier League and his style of play suits it perfectly.

Possible destination: Arsenal, Manchester United

Bryan Mbeumo

Along with his Brentford teammate Yoane Wissa, Mbuemo is expected to leave in a big-money deal this summer. The Cameroon forward has been so consistent in the Premier League over the last few years and would improve any of the big boys. His clinical finishing means he’d be an upgrade on the current wide forwards United, Liverpool and Arsenal all have and Mbeumo is ready to take the next step. This deal will be costly and close to $100 million. But it will be worth it. Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Mbeumo and that would be a great fit, but maybe the finances would be just out of reach.

Possible destination: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United

Rodrygo

The Brazilian winger had a poor 2024-25 season by his very high standards and it appears he could be the main player Real Madrid look to move on this summer to fund other deals. Rodrygo is an electric winger and when’s he is hot he is unstoppable. Arsenal have been linked with a move for him and his experience in the Champions League and winning trophies could be crucial in helping them get over the line. Rodrygo will also have something to prove if Real do decide to sell him. Mikel Arteta would love to ignite that kind of fire in Rodrygo’s belly a la Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Possible destination: Arsenal

Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest’s star playmaker has a superb season as they qualified for Europe but in order to be a regular for England ahead of a host of other talented No. 10’s, Gibbs-White may have to make a big move this summer. With Kevin de Bruyne gone and City seemingly missing out on Florian Wirtz, they have reportedly moved their attentions to Gibbs-White. He would give them a different type of threat from central areas. City have so many similar players in the final third and MGW would give Pep Guardila yet another string to his bow. As if they needed it!

Possible destination: Manchester City

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth and Tyler Dibling of Southamptonduring the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton FC at Vitality Stadium on September 30, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images) AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Milos Kerkez

The Hungarian left back, still just 21, is a man in demand and had a brilliant season for Bournemouth. He gets up and down the wing and can whip in wonderfully accurate crosses and loves to get involved in attacks but is very solid defensively. Sound familiar? With Andy Robertson coming towards the end of his career, Kerkez is the perfect replacement for Liverpool’s legendary left back.

Possible destination: Liverpool

Florian Wirtz

It appears the German superstar really wants the move to Liverpool and this would be a huge show of intent from Arne Slot’s side. After already signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, they are now closing in on Leverkusen’s star attacking midfielder. Wirtz would be perfect to start in a No. 10 or wide role and he would also bring down the average age of this Liverpool side, which is something Slot and Co. appear keen to do. Wirtz turning down Bayern Munich and Man City was surprising and now Liverpool are ready to pounce.

Possible destination: Liverpool

Benjamin Sesko

Another transfer window means more months of Sesko being linked with a move to the Premier League. It feels like it will happen this summer with the need for new attackers at plenty of the Premier League’s big boys. That fact, plus RB Leipzig not qualifying for Europe for the first time as a Bundesliga club, means that this feels like the right time for Sesko to move on. Depending on who they can move on United would be a good fit as he loves to tuck inside from the left flank. But Arsenal would also be a great fit and he’s a more clinical version of Gabriel Martinelli.

Possible destination: Manchester United, Arsenal

Marc Guehi

There will be a lot of interest in Marc Guehi as the England international center back captained Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory but it looks like that will be his final game in a Palace shirt. He has just 12 months left on his contract at Palace and they are going to cash in on him this summer rather than lose him for nothing. Guehi has long been chased by Newcastle and that seems like a good bet. Spurs have also been linked with Guehi to boost their center back options and with Cristian Romero linked with a move away, Guehi would be a great replacement. But don’t rule out Guehi’s former club Chelsea coming in for him too, as they want to upgrade their center back options and Guehi is a Chelsea academy product who would slot straight back in.

Possible destination: Newcastle United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur