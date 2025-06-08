How to watch USMNT vs Switzerland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino is feeling the heat a little as the USMNT host Switzerland on Tuesday in what is a crucial friendly just a year out from the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Following on from the Nations League debacle in March the USMNT has now lost three-straight games, as a young and inexperienced side lost 2-1 to Turkiye in East Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday. Pochettino gave plenty of youngsters a chance to impress, and some like Jack McGlynn did, but he’s missing several key players this summer for various reasons and there is real concern among the USMNT fanbase about where the team is heading. This friendly against Switzerland will give the USMNT a very good idea of how things are shaping up ahead of the Gold Cup this summer, and just 12 months before the 2026 World Cup where they are expected to flourish in front of their home fans.

Switzerland beat Mexico 4-2 in a friendly in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday with Murat Yakin’s team looking as solid as ever. In Breel Embolo, Granit Xhaka, Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji they have an experienced core and their run to the quarterfinals of the European championships last summer proved their quality. In many ways the USMNT should aim to replicate what Switzerland have created. Being tough to beat and relying on a solid, defensive base and then allowing talented attackers to flourish on the counter.

How to watch USMNT vs Switzerland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET Tuesday (June 10)

Venue: GEODIS Park — Nashville, Tennessee

Streaming, TV channel: Peacock en Espanol

USMNT team news, focus

We should see Tyler Adams, Tim Ream, Matt Turner, Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson all start as Pochettino rotates his lineup. The likes of McGlynn, Diego Luna and Malik Tillman impressed against Turkiye, but defensively the USMNT need to improve as they can’t keep making sloppy mistakes at the back. Mark McKenzie could come in to start at center back, while Johnny Cardoso could be rested after a long season for Real Betis and ahead of his pending move to Atletico Madrid.

OUT: Christian Pulisic (requested), Yunus Musah (requested), Antonee Robinson (knee), Weston McKennie (Club World Cup duty), Tim Weah (Club World Cup duty), Zach Steffen (knee), DeJuan Jones (muscle), Sergino Dest (fitness)

Switzerland team news, focus

The Swiss will likely roll out Xhaka, Embolo and Akanji to start once again, while Bologna trio Dan Ndoye, Remo Freuler and Michel Aebischer are all players to keep a close eye on. Fabian Rieder is a rising star.

USMNT vs Switzerland prediction

This feels like the USMNT will have plenty of problems at the back again and Switzerland showed how clinical they could be against Mexico over the weekend. Expect another defeat for Pochettino’s understrength side. USMNT 1-3 Switzerland.