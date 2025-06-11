USMNT vs Switzerland player ratings — Who starred after miserable, ghastly first half in Nashville?

A horrendous first half in Nashville almost made it feel unfair to assign player ratings to the USMNT against Switzerland, trailing 4-0 after 45 minutes at Geodis Park.

But you know what? We would certainly be writing them up if the Yanks piled misery on the Swiss and built a four-goal lead.

And if we weren’t committed to this post, we might’ve missed a couple of star turns in the second half.

Yes, Switzerland was happy to give the Yanks the ball and coast to a near-certain win, but two halftime subs added to their performances against Turkiye to the extent that you’d bet on their being a part of the World Cup roster at this point.

Let’s dig into a rough Tennessee four-step.

USMNT vs Switzerland player ratings — Did anyone star in embarrassing loss?

Matt Turner: 4.5 — With no club action since the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 1 and just two USMNT appearances that same month, he might’ve been rusty. It’s hard to say as he was under fire from about the fifth minute through halftime. Definitely wants a goal back.

Max Arfsten (Off HT): 4 — Here’s why you can’t trust counting stats all the time. Arfsten was fun going forward and nearly played a part in an early goal, and he was engaged in trying to win duels. However, the stats don’t show poor performances on at least three of the four Swiss goals during his shift.

Mark McKenzie: 5 — Was excellent on the ball, especially in the second half. A pair of mistakes amongst the Swiss goals.

Walker Zimmerman: 6 — Might he have reacted quicker on the Swiss opener? Feels like he gets scapegoated when the team has a bad game, but he remains a solid option.

Nathan Harriel: 5 — Showed good mental strength to play a decent second half after a first frame that was about as ugly as it gets, even allowing for the deflection that helped the Swiss open the scoring behind him.

Johnny Cardoso: 6 — Tidy enough with the ball but quiet overall.

Sebastian Berhalter (Off 75'): 6 — Looked like a man earning his first cap in the first half, but there’s no shame in that especially against a very good Swiss midfield. Comfortable when the play improved in the second half.

Paxten Aaronson (Off HT): 5 — Touched the ball just 18 times, as did his brother.

Brenden Aaronson (Off HT): 4 — Touched the ball just 18 times, as did his brother.

Quinn Sullivan (Off HT): 4.5 — Gave the ball away on Switzerland’s fourth goal.

Brian White (Off HT): 6 — Got on the ball 19 times in cutting an isolated figure up top. Created a chance early up top and drew two fouls. He’s the one halftime sub that was a bit of a surprise.