Live updates: 2026 World Cup opening ceremony; Mexico vs South Africa in opening game in Mexico City
The 2026 World Cup is here and the first game takes place in Mexico City at the famous Estadio Azteca, with the opening ceremony followed by Mexico vs South Africa.
The 2026 men’s World Cup is finally here, as the opening ceremony takes place in Mexico City on Thursday and Mexico vs South Africa then kicks things off in style.
MORE — Daily schedule for 2026 World Cup
After years of waiting, the biggest World Cup in history (48 teams) takes center stage with 104 games to be played across Canada, Mexico and the USA between now and July 19.
Below are all the live updates from the opening ceremony and Mexico vs South Africa, as we are ready to roll for an epic six weeks.
The scenes are magnificent around the stadium and in the streets of Mexico City.
El Tri fans are out celebrating the start of the World Cup and what they hope will be an incredibly long journey on home soil for their team.
Just take a look at some of these photos and videos coming in from across Mexico City as the world watches on.
Los Incondicionales haciendo lo que mejor saben hacer... ¡APOYAR A NUESTRA SELECCIÓN MEXICANA! 🥳🇲🇽— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 11, 2026
¡La fiesta que ya se vive en nuestra casa es ÚNICA! 👊🏻#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/4aLRYDFcyY
🇲🇽🇿🇦 Belle ambiance entre supporters mexicains et sudafricains autour du stade Azteca— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) June 11, 2026
🎥 Edgar Groleau/RMC Sport pic.twitter.com/udemniIn8c
Mexico City is ready to kick off @FIFAWorldCup 2026! 🤩🇲🇽🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/BoCCvh3My8— FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 11, 2026
The amazing Estadio Azteca. What a view. A stadium steeped in history. Pele and Maradona both won World Cups here. The Hand of God goal… goal of the century… so many memories and now inside it feels really special ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ILggTJNKZT— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 11, 2026
The first of 104 games at the 2026 men’s World Cup is here, and here is exactly how you can watch Mexico vs South Africa.
How to watch Mexico vs South Africa live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (June 11)
Venue: Estadio Azteca — Mexico City, Mexico
TV Channel: Telemundo
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock, en Espanol
It’s fair to say hopes are high in Mexico about how El Tri can get on at this World Cup.
They have a pragmatic manager, some great young talent and there is plenty of experience in this side too.
This first game against South Africa gives them a brilliant opportunity to get off to a flying start and Mexico are the heavy favorites to win and top Group A by the end of the day.
Here’s a preview of Mexico vs South Africa, with a score prediction and the latest team news.
Llegó el gran día. 💚— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 11, 2026
Comienza la Copa del Mundo en nuestra casa. Y con ella, un nuevo capítulo en la historia de México. 🤍
Gracias, Incondicionales, por acompañarnos siempre. Por creer, por alentar y por soñar junto a nosotros. ❤️
Hoy no juega solo una Selección. Hoy juega… pic.twitter.com/IzDwUHQRjI
The 2026 World Cup opening ceremony takes place in Mexico City from 1:30pm ET, with plenty of star performers and VIP’s in attendance.
Shakira and Burna Boy will perform Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 World Cup, at the opening ceremony, while musicians Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Ryan Castro, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla will also be performing on stage.
Here’s how to watch it all play out, and we will keep you updated with the latest.
How to watch 2026 World Cup opening ceremony live, stream link and start time
Start time, date: 1:30pm ET Thursday (June 11)
Venue: Estadio Azteca — Mexico City, Mexico
TV Channel: Telemundo
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock, en Espanol