Live updates: 2026 World Cup opening ceremony; Mexico vs South Africa in opening game in Mexico City

The 2026 men’s World Cup is finally here, as the opening ceremony takes place in Mexico City on Thursday and Mexico vs South Africa then kicks things off in style.

MORE — Daily schedule for 2026 World Cup

After years of waiting, the biggest World Cup in history (48 teams) takes center stage with 104 games to be played across Canada, Mexico and the USA between now and July 19.

Below are all the live updates from the opening ceremony and Mexico vs South Africa, as we are ready to roll for an epic six weeks.