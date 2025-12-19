How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Arsenal look to get a win and a good performance when Mikel Arteta matches wits with old pals David Moyes and Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners were not convincing but picked up three points at home to Wolves on Saturday, a week after playing well but falling 2-1 to red-hot Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Arsenal manager Arteta made over 200 appearances for Everton between 2005-2011, all of them under the watch of Moyes during the Everton boss’ first stint with the Toffees.

Moyes doesn’t have a great record head-to-head against his former player, but there’s a silver lining. He’s 2W-2D-6L against Arsenal as West Ham boss, but did draw the Gunners 1-1 at Goodison Park last season.

And this Everton is much better than recent editions, winners of four of their last five Premier League matches before a 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Saturday. Their 24 points are just two off of fifth place and 12 back of their table-topping Saturday afternoon hosts.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty - AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (international duty - AFCON), Seamus Coleman (unspecified), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Arsenal team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (hamstring) Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE)

Everton vs Arsenal prediction

The Toffees are a tough group, but won’t have Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (injury). They’ll need other attackers to step up alongside Jack Grealish if they wish to take down the Gunners’ beleaguered back line. Arsenal are, however, due for an explosive attacking day. Everton 1-3 Arsenal.