How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mike Shanahan
Report: No. 1 Indiana gives offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan a 3-year contract extension
Miami Hurricanes v Pittsburgh Panthers
College Football Bowl Bets, Odds, Predictions: Alabama vs Oklahoma, Miami vs Texas A&M, Houston vs LSU, More!
Will Muschamp
Texas hires ex-Florida and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mike Shanahan
Report: No. 1 Indiana gives offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan a 3-year contract extension
Miami Hurricanes v Pittsburgh Panthers
College Football Bowl Bets, Odds, Predictions: Alabama vs Oklahoma, Miami vs Texas A&M, Houston vs LSU, More!
Will Muschamp
Texas hires ex-Florida and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published December 19, 2025 06:19 AM

Arsenal look to get a win and a good performance when Mikel Arteta matches wits with old pals David Moyes and Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners were not convincing but picked up three points at home to Wolves on Saturday, a week after playing well but falling 2-1 to red-hot Aston Villa at Villa Park.

WATCH Everton v Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arteta made over 200 appearances for Everton between 2005-2011, all of them under the watch of Moyes during the Everton boss’ first stint with the Toffees.

Moyes doesn’t have a great record head-to-head against his former player, but there’s a silver lining. He’s 2W-2D-6L against Arsenal as West Ham boss, but did draw the Gunners 1-1 at Goodison Park last season.

And this Everton is much better than recent editions, winners of four of their last five Premier League matches before a 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Saturday. Their 24 points are just two off of fifth place and 12 back of their table-topping Saturday afternoon hosts.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty - AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (international duty - AFCON), Seamus Coleman (unspecified), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Arsenal team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (hamstring) Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE)

Everton vs Arsenal prediction

The Toffees are a tough group, but won’t have Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (injury). They’ll need other attackers to step up alongside Jack Grealish if they wish to take down the Gunners’ beleaguered back line. Arsenal are, however, due for an explosive attacking day. Everton 1-3 Arsenal.