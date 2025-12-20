Not every Premier League title run is going to be all-sexy, all-the-time, and Arsenal will hope that’s how they’ll view this patch of the season come the summer.

The Gunners were again bailed out by opponents, this time a rather ridiculous penalty sending Viktor Gyokeres to the spot for what would finish a 1-0 win over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

MORE — Everton v Arsenal recap, video highlights

It was certainly a penalty, as Jake O’Brien leapt with both arms straight in the air and handled a ball in the box in the first half.

The win comes after a 2-1 win over 20th-place Wolves that featured a pair of own goals accounting for their three points.

A win is a win is a win, but Arsenal surely can’t ride this luck much longer. Don’t tell that to Mikel Arteta, who sounded all positive notes after the win.

Mikel Arteta reaction after Arsenal escape Everton with slim win via goofy penalty

On the game and Hill Dickinson Stadium: “Very happy to win here. It’s a really difficult place to come. What a beautiful stadium they’ve built — I had chills with the beautiful atmosphere. Second half we had two or three big open chances that we had to be if we want to win in the Premier League.”

And you hit the post: “Twice. One Leo, one Zubimendi, and another one Bukayo where he decides to shoot and the ball gets cleared off the line. Those are the moments you have to be clinical.”

Did the boys let Gyokeres take the penalty because maybe he needed it? “Yes that’s what I hoped. They have to take ownership on the pitch. They made a decision that Viktor was the best choice and he scored so what a good decision.”

Another big win? “You need to enjoy the process of winning. There are going to be hard moments, difficult parts, great moments, that’s all part of it.”

Nice to respond to City going top? “We were not looking at that. I know you guys do but from the first day the only thing we can control is our own performances and results. We know how long it’s going to be, how tough this league, and we will just do our best every day.”

Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres reaction after 1-0 Arsenal win

Bukayo Saka reaction

On the game: “They made it really tough. It’s also on us to not take the game at some moments.”

What makes Everton so difficult? “They have a good structure and intensity they played. Their fans are so passionate and players gave everything.”

How do you manage emotions after Man City won earlier to go top? “There’s not really emotions in it. We take the emotions out and we do our job, focus on it. We’re back on top of the table but we’re not watching City. We’re in control and if we win every week we will stay there.”

Viktor Gyokeres reaction

Seemed to be some uncertainty over who would take penalty? “There are a few that can take it. This time was me and it was important to score that one so it’s nice.”

You hit it with some power: “It’s usually like that so yeah.”

There was pressure to get back on the score sheet for you: “You always want to score goals so that’s the main target of every game for all the attacking players. Today we could’ve scored a few more but the most important thing is we won the game.”

Slow start to Arsenal tenure because of injury but are you hitting your stride? “I try to do my best always on the pitch. Try to get to know the system and fit into my role. After that we are playing quite well, performing, and are in a good position in the Premier League and the Champions League.”