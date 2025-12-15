 Skip navigation
Africa Cup of Nations 2025 groups, standings as Diallo, Salah, Mbeumo aim for AFCON glory

  
Published December 15, 2025 03:28 PM

Mohamed Salah, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo highlight a number of Premier League stars hoping to lead their nations to continental glory as the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off this month in Morocco.

AFCON is a tournament that always catches the eye and ire of fans as it’s traditionally been held smack dab in the middle of the club season, and the 2025 tournament is no exception.

MORE — AFCON 2025: How to watch, schedule

There hasn’t been a repeat winner since Egypt completed a three-peat in 2010, as only Senegal have appeared in back-to-back finals (2019, 2021) during that time span.

There are also some juicy group match-ups, with Tunisia set to meet Nigeria in Group C, Senegal tangling with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group D,

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 groups, standings

The two top teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, as will four of the six third-placed teams.

Group A

  1. Morocco
  2. Mali
  3. Zambia
  4. Comoros

Group B

  1. Egypt
  2. South Africa
  3. Angola
  4. Zimbabwe

Group C

  1. Nigeria
  2. Tunisia
  3. Uganda
  4. Tanzania

Group D

  1. Senegal
  2. Democratic Republic of Congo
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana

Group E

  1. Algeria
  2. Burkina Faso
  3. Equatorial Guinea
  4. Sudan

Group F

  1. Ivory Coast
  2. Cameroon
  3. Gabon
  4. Mozambique