Africa Cup of Nations 2025 groups, standings as Diallo, Salah, Mbeumo aim for AFCON glory
Mohamed Salah, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo highlight a number of Premier League stars hoping to lead their nations to continental glory as the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off this month in Morocco.
AFCON is a tournament that always catches the eye and ire of fans as it’s traditionally been held smack dab in the middle of the club season, and the 2025 tournament is no exception.
MORE — AFCON 2025: How to watch, schedule
There hasn’t been a repeat winner since Egypt completed a three-peat in 2010, as only Senegal have appeared in back-to-back finals (2019, 2021) during that time span.
There are also some juicy group match-ups, with Tunisia set to meet Nigeria in Group C, Senegal tangling with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group D,
Africa Cup of Nations 2025 groups, standings
The two top teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, as will four of the six third-placed teams.
Group A
- Morocco
- Mali
- Zambia
- Comoros
Group B
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Angola
- Zimbabwe
Group C
- Nigeria
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Tanzania
Group D
- Senegal
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Benin
- Botswana
Group E
- Algeria
- Burkina Faso
- Equatorial Guinea
- Sudan
Group F
- Ivory Coast
- Cameroon
- Gabon
- Mozambique