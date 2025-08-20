Kai Havertz injury — Arsenal lose German for undisclosed period, seek forward in transfer market

Arsenal is back into the transfer market for forward help after versatile German striker Kai Havertz suffered a knee injury, according to David Ornstein.

The injury to Havertz, 26, leaves the Gunners with just one healthy center forward — new signing Viktor Gyokeres — as Gabriel Jesus has yet to return from last season’s ACL injury.

MORE — Spurs reportedly agree Eberechi Eze fee

Havertz did not train on Wednesday and Ornstein said there’s no set duration for the player’s absence. Failing to account for Havertz’s midseason injury last season is seen by many as a big reason for their stumble in the Premier League title race.

Havertz scored nine times with three assists in 23 appearances last season and made 30 starts in each of his the previous two Premier League seasons. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had planned to use Havertz as a second striker but has also deployed the valuable German in the midfield and as a winger.

Kai Havertz injury — Who could the Gunners sign in transfer market?

The length of absence will dictate the investment required to deputize for Havertz, of course, and a lot of center forwards have already moved in the market.

And it’s tricky to analyze who would want to fill an immediate need only to soon be part of a clogged depth chart if Havertz is not out for a long period of time.

Could Yoane Wissa be an option? Brentford are asking $80 million for the 28-year-old scorer, and Wissa is has been sitting out from Bees camp as Newcastle have not raised their bid from $54 million. Wissa was considered as a second striker for Newcastle before the Alexander Isak saga and could be happy to have a similar role with the Gunners while trying to unseat Gyokeres.

PSG forward Goncalo Ramos has also been linked with Newcastle, while Porto’s Samu Aghehowa is a rising star who has been mentioned as a Premier League target.

The Gunners have made moves with Chelsea in the past, and the Blues are reportedly looking to offload Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, while Manchester United hope to sell Rasmus Hojlund. But would Arsenal be desperate enough to help their Big Six rivals out of jams?

As for further long shots, Ollie Watkins is known as a long-time Arsenal fan, but would surely be looking for a more crucial role in an attack than Gyokeres’ No. 2. Adding Isak would be bonkers given the outlay for Gyokeres as a clear No. 1 striker, but we suppose there’s a non-zero chance the Gunners could approach Newcastle.

More to come...