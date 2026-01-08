Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Arsenal are aiming to keep their six-point lead atop the Premier League table intact as they host reigning champs Liverpool on Thursday.

Arsenal vs Liverpool preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Mikel Arteta’s side have found so many different ways to win tight games over the festive season, as they won 3-2 at Bournemouth on Saturday to extend their lead atop the table. They have won five in a row since their last-gasp defeat at Aston Villa at the start of December, with four of those wins by a single goal.

Liverpool are nine games unbeaten as they’ve recovered well from an awful stretch, but they’re drawing too many games and Arne Slot was left disappointed as they conceded a 97th-minute equalizer to draw 2-2 at Fulham on Sunday. Injuries have been impacting Liverpool in recent weeks but they’re still in fourth place in the table and doing okay.

Arsenal team news, focus

Injury issues have calmed down for Arsenal with Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera and Max Dowman the only absentees. The duo of Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard will likely start out wide, while Mikel Merino is pushing for a start in midfield but the trio of Zubimendi, Odegaard and Rice were excellent against Bournemouth. Arteta has rotated so well in recent weeks and now injuries have eased Arsenal have so many options in midfield and attack with Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze all available to help off the bench.

Liverpool team news, focus

Alexander Isak is out, while Mohamed Salah is away at AFCON with Egypt and Hugo Ekitike is a serious doubt. All of that means Cody Gakpo could start up front in a central role again, while Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai are likely to start on the left and right respectively. Jeremie Frimpong will be pushing for a start after his positive impact off the bench against Fulham and he could line up at right wing with Szoboszlai pushed into a central role.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

This should be a really fun game as Arsenal will take it to Liverpool early but Arne Slot’s side are more resilient now. Given their extra options off the bench, Arsenal will just edge it. Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool.