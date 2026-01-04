Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Fulham look to run their Premier League unbeaten streak to five when improved Liverpool visit Craven Cottage on Sunday.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on USA Network

Fulham vs Liverpool score: 1-1

Wilson 17'; Wirtz 60'

Fulham vs Liverpool live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Wirtz is ruled offside, but he was on... goal stands!

Bradley surges into the box and plays in Wirtz who finishes calmly, but the flag is up. VAR is checking the offside... and Wirtz is on. Goal stands! 1-1.

Mac Allister hits the crossbar!

A corner from the right is perfect for Alexis Mac Allister but his header from close range smashes the crossbar. So close to an equalizer for Liverpool. They are well on top now.

Gakpo scores, but he’s offside

A cross from the left is finished by Gakpo but he’s offside. Liverpool have started the second half well.

Half time: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

Wilson’s goal is the difference but Gakpo has gone close a couple of times for Liverpool. The Reds haven’t been that dangerous and Fulham’s press is stopping them from building any momentum.

Gakpo hits the post with a header!

A lovely cross from the right finds Gakpo totally unmarked and his header is a beauty but it hits the post.

Wilson has Fulham ahead!

Fulham have a Wilson goal disallowed for offside but VAR is checking. Hang on. He’s onside! It stands. The former Liverpool player scores against them with a wonderful low finish across goal after a great pass from Raul Jimenez. 1-0 to the hosts! Liverpool’s center backs will be disappointed with getting caught out with one central ball.

Big chance for Gakpo!

A lovely ball over the top finds Gakpo and he’s clean through. But the ball is caught under his feet and he bobbles a shot towards goal which almost sneaks in.

Gakpo’s low shot deflected wide

Nice play by Curtis Jones and the ball finds Cody Gakpo who turns sharply and gets a low shot on goal. It deflects off Anderson and goes out for a corner. Liverpool are keeping the ball well and have Fulham pinned back.

We are underway at the Cottage

After the 15-minute delay we are off and running at the Cottage. Fulham have started well and are pressing Liverpool high all over the pitch.

Due to a medical emergency, kick off delayed

A statement has just been released with kick off delayed until 10:15am ET: “Due to a medical emergency the kick-off of the match between Fulham vs Liverpool has been delayed by 15 minutes.”

Fulham lineup

Leno; Diop, Anderson, Cuenca; Castagne, Lukic, Cairney, Robinson; Smith Rowe, Wilson; Jimenez

Liverpool

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Gakpo

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kenny Tete (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (international duty - AFCON), Alex Iwobi (international duty - AFCON), Samu Chukwueze (international duty - AFCON), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joshua King (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Joe Gomez (muscular), Mohamed Salah (international duty - AFCON), Wataru Endo (knock), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Fulham vs Liverpool preview

The Cottagers are up to 11th on the Premier League table with 27 points from 19 matches, with 10 of those points coming over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have found their footing over the last month or so, back into the top four race thanks to a seven-match unbeaten run which has included away London wins over West Ham and Spurs.

But Arne Slot’s men were disappointed on Thursday via a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds, a reality check for a club whose title defense has been anything but strong.

Fulham vs Liverpool prediction

The Cottagers have just one loss since star fullback Antonee Robinson’s returned to the Starting XI, and that came in the League Cup against Newcastle. Robinson is usually up against Mohamed Salah in this fixture but won’t have that challenge and could well be a big part of Fulham’s upset bid. But the Liverpool midfield should be too strong for this to go the way of the Cottagers. Fulham 1-2 Liverpool.