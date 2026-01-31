 Skip navigation
Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 31, 2026 11:45 AM

It’s always a tasty London derby when these two collide and this Saturday at Stamford Bridge will be no different as Chelsea and West Ham both need victories for very different reasons.

WATCH Chelsea v West Ham

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Chelsea vs West Ham live updates - by Andy Edwards

Chelsea vs West Ham live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Chelsea starting lineup

Sanchez - Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato - Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer - Gittens, Garnacho, Delap

West Ham starting lineup

Areola - Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf - Soucek, Fernandes, Pablo - Bowen, Summerville, Castellanos

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 31)
Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Liam Rosenior has got off to a great start as Chelsea boss as they fought back to win 3-2 at Napoli on Wednesday to secure their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They’ve also won two on the spin in the Premier League and there’s a more pragmatic, sensible look to this Chelsea side as they chase a top four finish.

Editor’s note: NBC’s Premier League Live studio shows will take place from Sky in London this weekend with Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon.

West Ham have picked up two huge wins in their last two with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side blowing away Sunderland 3-1 at home last weekend after their brilliant derby win at Spurs the week before. All of West Ham’s talented attackers are clicking, so that makes the Hammers a dangerous proposition as the underdogs and they are edging closer to getting out of the relegation zone.

Chelsea team news, focus

Rosenior will rotate a few players out of the lineup after their midweek exploits in Naples but the likes of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez are essential to Chelsea’s hopes of winning trophies and finishing in the top four this season. Romeo Lavia is close to a return, while Levi Colwill, Tosin and Dario Essugo remain out.

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers have to keep things tight at the back because they know in Summervile, Bowen and Castellanos they have a powerful, dangerous attack on the counter. Mateus Fernandes has been exceptional in midfield and if West Ham can keep this game level, they will fancy their chances of nicking it late on.

Chelsea vs West Ham prediction

This feels like it will be a draw and West Ham will be much happier with that. They’re in good form and will make this very tough for Chelsea to get going. Chelsea 1-1 West Ham.