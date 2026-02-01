Michael Carrick reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after blown 2-0 lead, Sesko’s marvelous winner

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Luis Arraez, Giants reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million contract
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Luis Arráez reportedly joining Giants, Austin Hays signs with White Sox
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
nbc_pl_brered1_260201.jpg
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260201.jpg
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Luis Arraez, Giants reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million contract
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Luis Arráez reportedly joining Giants, Austin Hays signs with White Sox
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
nbc_pl_brered1_260201.jpg
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260201.jpg
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Michael Carrick reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after blown 2-0 lead, Sesko’s marvelous winner

  
Published February 1, 2026 11:10 AM

Michael Carrick’s reaction to Manchester United’s wild 3-2 win over Fulham at Old Trafford could go anywhere.

The English manager is now 3-for-3 with his old club in the Premier League, scoring wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, and now Fulham.

United led 2-0 against the run of play but defended so well until Harry Maguire conceded a late penalty and Kevin scored a wonderful goal to deliver a shock 2-2 score line.

But Bruno Fernandes’ second assist of the game was turned into a stoppage-time winner from Benjamin Sesko in beautiful fashion.

Michael Carrick reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after blown 2-0 lead, Sesko’s marvelous winner

We’ll share all of Carrick’s words as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko reaction — Manchester United striker speaks after winning goal

How did it feel to score in stoppage time in front of the Stretford End? “It was unbelievable. Scoring at home, the winner. I’ve been dreaming about, that I could do that. It’s unbelievable.”

How big is this for you? “Not just for me but the whole team. It’s really important because we’re in a really great run now. I’m just hoping and believing we can work harder and make it longer.”

Michael Carrick has been stressing to enjoy playing for Man United? “He’s said this many, many times. It’s not just that. You can see without the ball how hard we work and it’s working out in the end. Everyone is on point, covering the space, everything. In the end that’s what counts.”

Casemiro was so good in this game: “Unbelievable player, legend. It’s nice to play with him. It’s also nice to listen to him when he gives advise. His work rate is unbelievable and we are grateful to him.”

How high can this team climb? “Just to continue like this, focus on our work like this. Being focused in every single moment will lead to greater results.”