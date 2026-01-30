 Skip navigation
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published January 30, 2026 07:00 AM

Manchester City’s title push heads to North London for a Sunday match with domestic stumblers Tottenham Hotspur.

City enter the weekend four points back of leaders Arsenal, and they’re level with Aston Villa on 46 points. They recently snapped a four-match winless run in the league but have only lost once since November 22.

Erling Haaland got back on the score sheet at midweek and City looked great when he started in a unit with new back Marc Guehi and dangerous winger Antoine Semenyo. The latter two were ineligible for the midweek Champions League game and will be expected to star at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Spurs are winless in five-straight Premier League matches despite a strong UEFA Champions League run which earned them a bye to the Round of 16.

Draws with Brentford, Burnley, and Sunderland have been joined by losses to Bournemouth and West Ham as Spurs have made very little out of a favorable run of fixtures. Thomas Frank’s men have just two league wins since the calendar turned to November. Yes, really.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Richarlison (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) |QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Savinho (thigh), Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Ruben Dias (thigh), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City prediction

Spurs’ injury list is long and they haven’t been great at home to boot. Anything’s possible as Frank knows how to play the underdog role, but the likely result lies on the side of Pep Guardiola’s visitors. Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City.