Dominic Solanke scores sensational scorpion flick goal for Spurs vs Man City: “When it goes in it is remarkable”

Dominic Solanke has scored one of the goals, if not the goal, of the Premier League season as his unbelievable flicked finish for Spurs against Manchester City was a thing of beauty.

“Solanke’s scorpion” will be on t-shirts, mugs and scarfs very soon.

How did he manage to contort his body and flick his heel out to get contact on the ball in the first place, let alone direct it into the far top corner!?

Solanke’s second half double saw Man City’s 2-0 lead evaporate and his second was very special and will be remembered for a very long time.

Solanke on his scorpion goal: “I love those finishes”

“It was a lovely goal to be fair!” smiled Solanke. “Had to improvize a bit. Was great work from Conor [Gallagher] and I think the ball was behind me a bit but I love those finishes, trying to make something out of nothing. When it goes in it is remarkable so I will be watching that back a few times.”

Asked if he watched the goal back on the big screens inside the stadium, Solanke admitted he had a sneaky look as fans gasped loudly every time a replay was shown: “Yeah I did. I was trying to stay focused on the game but I heard the crowd cheer every time it was on the screen so I had a few looks.”

