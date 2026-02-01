Dominic Solanke scores sensational scorpion flick goal for Spurs vs Man City: “When it goes in it is remarkable”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260201.jpg
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260201.jpg
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dominic Solanke scores sensational scorpion flick goal for Spurs vs Man City: “When it goes in it is remarkable”

  
Published February 1, 2026 01:45 PM

Dominic Solanke has scored one of the goals, if not the goal, of the Premier League season as his unbelievable flicked finish for Spurs against Manchester City was a thing of beauty.

“Solanke’s scorpion” will be on t-shirts, mugs and scarfs very soon.

WATCHWatch Spurs vs Man City live on Peacock

How did he manage to contort his body and flick his heel out to get contact on the ball in the first place, let alone direct it into the far top corner!?

Solanke’s second half double saw Man City’s 2-0 lead evaporate and his second was very special and will be remembered for a very long time.

Solanke on his scorpion goal: “I love those finishes”

“It was a lovely goal to be fair!” smiled Solanke. “Had to improvize a bit. Was great work from Conor [Gallagher] and I think the ball was behind me a bit but I love those finishes, trying to make something out of nothing. When it goes in it is remarkable so I will be watching that back a few times.”

Asked if he watched the goal back on the big screens inside the stadium, Solanke admitted he had a sneaky look as fans gasped loudly every time a replay was shown: “Yeah I did. I was trying to stay focused on the game but I heard the crowd cheer every time it was on the screen so I had a few looks.”

Video - Dominic Solanke scores incredible goal for Spurs vs Manchester City
Solanke's scorpion kick brings Spurs level
You might not see a better goal scored all weekend as Dominic Solanke pulls off the scorpion finish to bring Tottenham Hotspur level at 2-2 with Manchester City.