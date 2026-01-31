Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after storming back to beat West Ham?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Central Florida
UCF outmuscles No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 to score third straight Big 12 win
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Eli Tomac Press Day.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac half a second faster than field in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260131.jpg
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260131.jpg
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260131.jpg
Cucurella brings Chelsea level with West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Central Florida
UCF outmuscles No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 to score third straight Big 12 win
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Eli Tomac Press Day.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac half a second faster than field in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260131.jpg
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260131.jpg
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260131.jpg
Cucurella brings Chelsea level with West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after storming back to beat West Ham?

  
Published January 31, 2026 02:33 PM

The phrase “It was a tale of two halves,” couldn’t have been any more true for Chelsea on Sunday, as Liam Rosenior’s side was pitiful in the first half before overturning a West Ham’s 2-0 lead with three goals in 35 minutes.

CHELSEA 3-2 WEST HAM Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Liam Rosenior reaction, speaking after Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez scored to give Chelsea an incredible comeback win in a chaotic London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after 3-2 win over West Ham?

We’ll have Rosenior’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.