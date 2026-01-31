Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after storming back to beat West Ham?
Published January 31, 2026 02:33 PM
The phrase “It was a tale of two halves,” couldn’t have been any more true for Chelsea on Sunday, as Liam Rosenior’s side was pitiful in the first half before overturning a West Ham’s 2-0 lead with three goals in 35 minutes.
CHELSEA 3-2 WEST HAM — Video highlights & recap
Below is the latest Liam Rosenior reaction, speaking after Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez scored to give Chelsea an incredible comeback win in a chaotic London derby at Stamford Bridge.
Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after 3-2 win over West Ham?
We’ll have Rosenior’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.