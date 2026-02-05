 Skip navigation
How to watch Arsenal vs Sunderland live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 5, 2026 05:03 AM

Premier League leaders Arsenal host surprise-package Sunderland on Saturday aiming to keep their lead atop the table to at least seven points.

WATCH Arsenal v Sunderland

Mikel Arteta’s side got back on track in a big way last weekend as they won 4-0 at Leeds to calm fears their title bid was imploding after a run of three games without a win. They also beat Chelsea 1-0 at home on Tuesday to reach the League Cup final and all of a sudden talk of a quadruple is building.

Sunderland hammered Burnley 3-0 at home on Monday to get back on track too, as Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats are just five points off the top four. They are well on track to be one of the best-ever newly-promoted teams in Premier League history and European qualification seems well within reach.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 7)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Bukayo Saka is struggling with an injury, while Martin Odegaard is a doubt. The duo of Max Dowman and Mikel Merino are definitely out. Arteta has so many options in midfield and attack that it isn’t worth risking players who aren’t fully-fit so Madueke will likely start on the right and Eberechi Eze will likely start in midfield.

Sunderland team news, focus

The Black Cats have a very solid, settled lineup and are so tough to play against. Their captain Granit Xhaka remains out injured and that is a real shame as he would have got a good reception from the home fans. Arthur Masuaku and Bertrand Traore remain out through injury. Sunderland have some great attacking options with Brian Brobbey leading the line so well and the likes of Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi supporting him from the attacking midfield positions.

Arsenal vs Sunderland prediction

This is going to be pretty close and Sunderland will look sit in with a back five to frustrate Arsenal. But the Gunners will find a way to get the job done. Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland.