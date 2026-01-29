How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Table leaders Arsenal look to snap a three-match Premier League winless skid when they visit impressive Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Gunners hold a four-point lead over Man City and Aston Villa heading into the weekend, and they’ve love to grow that to seven before their two closest chasers kickoff later in the weekend.

WATCH — Leeds v Arsenal

The task at hand is a lot more difficult than it looked prior to the season, as Daniel Farke’s promoted Leeds have made a habit of taking unexpected points this season.

Editor’s note: NBC’s Premier League Live studio shows will take place from Sky in London this weekend with Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon.

Leeds have lost just once since the calendar turned to December and boast a 3W-6D-1L record in that stretch which includes a win over Chelsea, two draws with Liverpool, and a draw with Manchester United.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday, January 31

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT Jaka Bikol (thigh), Daniel James (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Gudmundsson (groin)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Max Dowman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock)

Leeds vs Arsenal prediction

The Gunners attack is healthy and if their explosion is coming soon. That’s not to say they’ll snap out of it straightaway, but their slow run of form combined with Leeds’ stunning record against the big boys gives this the aire of regression to the norm. Team “2-nil to the title” returning this weekend?. Leeds 0-2 Arsenal.