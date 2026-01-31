Brighton vs Everton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Everton’s European hopes are back on the horizon as they ride a three-match unbeaten run into the Amex Stadium for a Saturday match with Brighton & Hove Albion.

WATCH — Brighton v Everton

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday, January 31

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton vs Everton score: 0-0

Brighton vs Everton live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Everton have arrived to the party!

Here they are! A counter is flicked on twice by Barry and Dewsbury-Hall is on the ball on the edge of the box. His low shot is inches wide of the far post. Much better from Everton and most of their fans behind the goal they are attacking thought that was in.

Half time: Brighton 0-0 Everton

The Seagulls will be kicking themselves after that first half. They had some huge chances but couldn’t take them and Everton will be delighted it’s still level. After an xG total of 0.00 in that first half, David Moyes will be giving the Toffees a bit of a rollicking at half time...

Mitoma so close to an opener!

After a mistake from Dewsbury-Hall the Japanese superstar is played clean through on the left side of the box. His shot across goal beats Pickford, but he gets his angles wrong and the shot is wide of the far post.

Welbeck goes close from a corner

Brighton are pushing for the opener and a corner is whipped in to a great spot at the back post but Danny Welbeck nods just wide. He lets out a cry of frustration. He knows that was a glorious chances.

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; De Cuyper, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Baleba, Gross; Mitoma, Rutter; Welbeck

Everton lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Gueye, Garner; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Brajan Gruda (knock)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Iroegbunam (groin)

Brighton vs Everton preview - By Nick Mendola

The Toffees look much better in recent weeks and David Moyes has navigated several key absences: AFCON stars Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye plus the long-term injury of Jarrad Branthwaite. The club are now missing Jack Grealish for weeks but are five points back of the top four and just a win away from the top seven.

Brighton have been headed in the opposite direction but can join Everton on 33 points with a win at home on Saturday. Fabian Hurzeler’s men could use a win in a big way. Their only victory since November 30 came against bottom-three Burnley, and they’ve also drawn Bournemouth, Sunderland, and West Ham twice. A draw at Man City shows their talent level, and they’ve beaten City, Newcastle, and Chelsea earlier this season, but can they get more results against scrappy, ready-to-defend sides?

Brighton vs Everton prediction

Everton won the reverse fixture but Brighton have been much better home than away this season. The Seagulls are 5W-5D-1L at the Amex and 2W-4D-6L as visitors. But Everton are now healthy in the midfield and can win a battle with several different combinations. Branthwaite’s return opens up a lot for the Toffees, and they may figure things out on Saturday. Brighton 1-2 Everton.