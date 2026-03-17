Arsenal 2-0 (3-1 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen: Gunners cruise into Champions League QF

Arsenal are through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, keeping alive their dream of winning the quadruple this season, after seeing off Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate) at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

MORE — Champions League bracket, schedule

Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice got the goals for Arsenal, a pair of stellar strikes from just outside the penalty area, in the 36th and 63rd minutes. Leverkusen put just two shots (of nine total) on target and did very little to threaten David Raya’s goal in the second leg.

Up next, the Gunners will try to claim trophy no. 1 in the League Cup final on Sunday (12:30 pm ET), when they face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Sporting CP await in the quarterfinals of the Champions League next month, after the Portuguese side overturned their 3-0 deficit to Bodo/Glimt earlier on Tuesday.

What’s next?

Arsenal vs Manchester City — Sunday, 12:30 pm ET (League Cup final)

Southampton vs Arsenal — Saturday, April 4, 3 pm ET (FA Cup QF)

Arsenal vs Sporting CP — April 7/8, 14/15 (Champions League quarterfinals)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth — Saturday, April 11, 7:30 am ET (next Premier League fixture)

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live updates - by Andy Edwards

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen final score: 2-0 (3-1 agg.)

Goalscorers: Eberechi Eze (36'), Declan Rice (63')

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 (3-1 agg.) Leverkusen: Rice hits the bottom corner from outside the box (63')

That’s quality from Declan Rice 👏



Arsenal find breathing room vs Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates 🏟️🔥 pic.twitter.com/uWmHZm7WsQ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 17, 2026

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 (2-1 agg.) Leverkusen: Eze turns and smashes one in the top corner (36')

Eberechi Eze with an absolute SCORCHER to beat Bayer Leverkusen’s Janis Blaswich 🚀🔥



William Saliba’s reaction to that golazo says EVERYTHING 😳👏 pic.twitter.com/HKEhm37VMR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 17, 2026

Arsenal starting XI

Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie - Zubimendi, Rice, Eze - Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Bayer Leverkusen starting XI

Blaswich - Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba - Poku, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo - Terrier, Maza, Kofane

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 17)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Tied at 1-1 from the first leg in Germany last week, Arsenal rescued a draw thanks to Kai Havertz’s late penalty kick against his former club. Mikel Arteta’s side then won a draining encounter 2-0 late on at home against Everton on Saturday to take a big step towards winning the Premier League. A few injuries are starting to crop up but there is real momentum building around their quadruple hopes as a favorable Champions League draw has opened up.

But can the Gunners take care of business against a stubborn and dangerous Leverkusen? Kasper Hjulmand’s solid team are fine with sitting deep and hitting teams on the counter and the longer it stays level, the more they will believe they can catch Arsenal out on the break. This was supposed to be a routine win over two legs for Arsenal but Leverkusen will make this extremely difficult.

Arsenal team news, focus

Jurrien Timber came off against Everton and didn’t train ahead of this game, so Cristhian Mosquera is likely to start at right back with Ben White also an option. Martin Odegaard is still missing, but could be back for the League Cup final against Man City at Wembley at the weekend, while Viktor Gyokeres could start up top after being on the bench at the weekend. Gabriel Jesus will be pushing to start too as Arteta has so many options in midfield and attack. It’s all about making the right calls at the right time to tip this extremely close tie in Arsenal’s favor.

Bayer Leverkusen team news, focus

The first leg proved that Leverkusen shouldn’t be underestimated and they had a big result at the weekend in the Bundesliga as they drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich. Hjulmand is totally fine with rotating his forwards and there is plenty of quality in this Leverkusen side. They can make this very nervy for Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

The Gunners will get the job done but it could go to extra time. Arsenal 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen.