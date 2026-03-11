Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners saved by late penalty in Germany

Kai Havertz converted a controversial late penalty against his former team as Arsenal escaped BayArena on level terms after a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in a UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Arsenal trailed 1-0 in Germany on Robert Andrich’s 46th-minute goal but had a chance to go level from the spot when Noni Madueke made the most of a late sliding challenge from Leverkusen (and USMNT) midfielder Malik Tillman.

VAR would not overturn the call and it’s difficult to argue they would’ve flipped it the other way had no penalty been given, and Havertz dispatched his penalty to leave things level heading back to North London.

Arsenal were out-attempted 10-6 and managed just two shots on target as they manage to find ways to win regardless of attacking performances during an out-of-form run this Spring.

Fate again smiles on off-day Arsenal

There are so many aspects of a champion, from togetherness to unmatched days of greatness to those magical moments that come out almost to spite poor performances. There’s also luck, and boy did Arsenal get it on Wednesday. If Noni Madueke was touched by Malik Tillman it was minimal, and the replay seemed to show Madueke’s two feet go parallel in classic embellishment mode. But the call on the field was penalty and VAR declined to intervene, and that’s why the Gunners head back home at 1-1 instead of trailing by a goal. Arsenal’s non-penalty expected goal total was 0.48 over 90 minutes. It was 0.47 against Brighton and 1.07 against Chelsea. Every team goes through ruts and Arsenal are going through theirs and still getting results.

Kai Havertz goal — Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal

The ex-Leverkusen man converts his penalty and Arsenal will get a controversial point (or more) in the first leg.

We suppose it’s difficult to overturn the on-field call... but it’s a bigger challenge to make the call in the first place.

Arsenal penalty

It’s soft, but there’s little expectation that this will be overturned as Noni Maduele makes a feast out of a sliding Malik Tillman challenge.

Robert Andrich goal — Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Arsenal

The captain!

He dodged a second yellow card early in the first half and now he’s put the hosts in front.

Alex Grimaldo picks up the assist in the 46th minute and Leverkusen are now within a half of taking a lead to North London.

Arsenal trail for the first time in the #UCL this season after conceding from a...corner 👀



Halftime — Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Arsenal

Not a lot of danger in that half, as Leverkusen’s lineup should’ve educated the expectation of defense from the house.

Nine shots total in the game — six for the hosts — but just one on target each. Arsenal held 55% of the ball.

Robert Andrich and Gabriel Martinelli saw yellow.

Bayer Leverkusen lineup

Blaswich, Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba, Poku, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo, Terrier, Maza, Kofane

Arsenal lineup

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

The Gunners have the quadruple in their sights as they went through the Champions League league phase perfect, sit top of the Premier League table, are in the League Cup final and have a favorable FA Cup draw in the quarterfinals. Mikel Arteta’s side are the heavy favorites to dismantle Leverkusen and have a favorable potential quarterfinal lined up too. Arsenal will aim to wrap up this last 16 tie in the first leg, but be wary of the threat Leverkusen pose on the counter.

Leverkusen have endured a tough season after Erik ten Hag was fired just a few games after replacing the hugely successful Xabi Alonso who left for Real Madrid last summer. Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand has struggled to replicate the magic Alonso created, and basically every other coach on the planet would fail to live up to those remarkable achievements. But after a huge squad overhaul this season, Leverkusen have now steadied the ship and have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions. And they still have plenty of dangerous individuals who will enjoy being the underdogs.

Bayer Leverkusen team news, focus

There are plenty of big names still at Leverkusen with Czech star Patrik Schick the biggest goalscoring threat. USMNT playmaker Malik Tillman will aim to be a nuisance, probably off the bench, while former Liverpool center back Jarell Quansah has had an impressive debut season in Germany. Kasper Hjulmand sets Leverkusen up in a 3-4-2-1 system and they will be quite happy with soaking up plenty of pressure and then look to hit Arsenal on the counter with plenty of play out wide.

Arsenal team news, focus

There are a few injury concerns for Arsenal with Martin Odegaard still working his way back from a knee issue and he’s out. The duo of Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori were in training after recent issues and could feature, while Ben White and Mikel Merino remain out. William Saliba is fit, which is a big boost. It’s likely that Arteta will bring Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber back in to start after they were on the bench for the FA Cup win at Mansfield Town at the weekend. Piero Hincapie is actually allowed to play despite being on loan from Leverkusen. It will also be intriguing to see if another former Leverkusen star, Kai Havertz, is in the starting lineup as he continues to sharpen up after his long spell out with injury.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it will be a lot tighter than Arsenal fans would hope for. Go for a draw. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal.

