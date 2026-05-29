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Barcelona announced the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United

  
Published May 29, 2026 03:45 PM

Barcelona have announced the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United as a fast-moving transfer saga reaches its conclusion.

Gordon had reportedly agreed terms with Bayern Munich last week but the Bavarians had trouble agreeing a fee with the Magpies and Barca swooped into the mix.

Sky Sports says the move is for a whopping $93 million including add-ons.

MORE — PST’s 2025-26 Premier League awards

Eddie Howe and Ross Wilson both hailed Gordon, 25, who did not feature in Newcastle’s last six Premier League games including four appearances as an unused sub.

In addition to those absences, Gordon missed five games through injury and three games as a punishment for a red card tackle on Virgil van Dijk.

Gordon was well off his standards in the Premier League season, scoring just six goals with two assists in 26 appearances, but he was very good in the Champions League where he scored 10 times with two assists in 12 matches (although eight of his 16 goals between the competitions came from the penalty spot).

He scored at home to Barca in the Champions League league phase but was blanked over two legs of the last 16.

Anthony Gordon statement on leaving Newcastle United

from newcastleunited.com

“I owe this club a lot because when I arrived I was quite lost both in life and in football. The club has given me a sense of belonging and a sense of identity. It’s allowed me to do what I always thought I could do. It’s put me on the biggest stage and allowed me to perform for the shirt.

“Since coming to the club, I feel I’ve improved a lot on the pitch but this club has played a big part in the person I’ve become over the last three-and-a-half years.

“It was really important for me to leave this place in a good way because I’ve loved every single minute of being a part of Newcastle United. This is an incredible club and one that I’ll never forget. I’ll be a fan for the rest of my life.”