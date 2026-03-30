What is the USMNT’s Best XI for the 2026 World Cup — Adams, Pulisic, and who else?

The USMNT’s Best XI for this summer’s World Cup remains a question mark thanks to form, a weak spot or two, and the deepest pool of men’s players ever produced by the United States.

Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out for him, especially after a 5-2 loss to Belgium on Saturday snapped their unbeaten streak and raised questions about the side’s depth at full back after a move away from his back three seemingly made the case for its return for Tuesday (and the summer).

MORE — USMNT v Belgium player ratings | Recap, video highlights

There are your no-doubters if everyone is healthy. Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, and Antonee Robinson should have no concerns about their places in an XI, though all besides Richards have faced injury absences in the past few years.

Yet Pochettino’s recent success with a back three and a very recent struggle with a back four leave some questions open for debate. The middle of the park is jampacked with possibilities while the positioning and personnel in attack alongside Pulisic are suitable for a good, long discussion amongst fans.

So who’s the Best XI right now? Let’s do a quick exercise, one that we know may prove moot once the next star shakes up the stage as early as Tuesday versus Portugal.

Is Matt Freese the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper?

It’s difficult to make the case that Matt Freese and Matt Turner won’t be Pochettino’s first- and second-choice goalkeepers at the World Cup. Turner starting Saturday — and playing fine behind a poor back line — raised some questions but it had been all Freese for Pochettino for a while.

The 26-year-old NYCFC keeper had started 12-straight USMNT games and 13 of 14 prior to the Turner getting his turn against Belgium but had not kept a clean sheet in four-consecutive caps. The other two games were Turner starts, the loss to Belgium and a 4-0 loss to Switzerland in which Turner captained the side.

Turner has 53 caps and has started a World Cup, a Copa America, and a couple of Gold Cups. It wouldn’t be that wild if Pochettino felt he knew what he had with Turner, who was not playing a ton for his clubs, and took an extended look at Freese. He could be making a decision now, but Freese still feels a decent front-runner.

Some nailed-on defenders and some questions, too

Chris Richards is a lock to start at center back and Tim Ream likely slots next to him (Yes, at 38 years old we’re talking about the same Tim Ream and not his son or something. The dude keeps leading and scrapping). Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, and Auston Trusty are straight-up center backs in the mix while Pochettino’s seen some success with fullbacks Joe Scally and Alex Freeman in a back three role. U.S. youth international and Germany-eligible back Noahkai Banks has seemingly closed the door on this World Cup by declining an invitation to these friendlies, though there have been whispers of a foot injury for the 19-year-old.

Fullback is in a good spot, too. Antonee Robinson is a star but Sergino Dest can play on either side if Pochettino wants to use Scally or Freeman on the right. Max Arfsten has played some sensational attacking soccer for the U.S. and could play if there’s a back three behind him and Pochettino is feeling particularly risky but starting him at left back in a back four against any dangerous winger feels the very opposite of galaxy-brained.

Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players From Tim Howard to Brian McBride, Crystal Palace and USMNT defender Chris Richards looks back on classic kits from American legends in the Premier League.

In the midfield and attack — Adams, Pulisic, nd who?

Adams, when healthy, is a lock for the XI though there’s plenty of competiton at center midfield. Tanner Tessmann, Johnny Cardoso, Aidan Morris, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter, and Cristian Roldan can all chew up minutes, while Yunus Musah hasn’t even been called up in a few windows.

Tessmann is a horse, a physical force who is a key cog for Lyon. Likewise, Cardoso is a special talent who has played when healthy for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. McKennie’s versatility puts him anywhere but center back and center forward, Morris can muck it up with anyone, Berhalter is a fiery player with set-piece acumen, and Pochettino’s appreciation for Roldan is well-established.

Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Brenden Aaronson, and Diego Luna are exciting wide playmakers, while Pulisic can play inside where Malik Tillman and Giovanni Reyna also live. Reyna is a remarkable talent who hasn’t nailed down minutes anywhere since he made his mark at Dortmund and his defensive acument is touch and go. Folarin Balogun is the de facto center forward, though Ricardo Pepi would like a word, Patrick Agyemang has earned the admiration of Pochettino, and currently injured (or hampered) Haji Wright has a fair few big goals in the U.S. shirt.

What is the USMNT’s Best XI for the 2026 World Cup?

To show how deep the USMNT pool has grown, all of the above happens without mentioning a pivotal player in the Bundesliga for St. Pauli (James Sands), a regular 15-goal scorer in the Championship (now in MLS — Josh Sargent), and a one-time fan-favorite player who went to the 2022 World Cup but did not play in Luca de la Torre

And to further illustrate the foolishness of projection World Cup squads too far in advance — something we love to do and will continue to do as long as we live — this Cup arrives without or likely without:



a knockout round starter for 2022 (Jesus Ferreira)

a desperately-chased young midfielder from the last cup (Yunus Musah)

one of the better performers from 2022 (Walker Zimmerman)

a hero from some big USMNT spots (Ethan Horvath)

Here’s our best projection, presuming an back three. At the very least, it will help us make some tough decisions and get us down to 11 possibilities. We bid adieu to some studs with Johnny Cardoso, Tanner Tessmann (ouch!), Ricardo Pepi, and Joe Scally — all Starting XI-caliber players — missing the cut. Matt Freese (the music guy in me almost always types Josh Freese first) and Miles Robinson join the idea of Scally or Freeman at right center back as “almosts.”

I personally like Tillman next to Pulisic underneath the center forward, but I don’t think most folks would agree and that includes Pochettino. Democracy!

— Matt Turner —

— Chris Richards — Mark McKenzie — Tim Ream —

Sergino Dest — Tyler Adams — Weston McKennie — Antonee Robinson

— Timothy Weah — Christian Pulisic —

— Folarin Balogun —