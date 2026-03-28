USMNT versus Belgium player ratings — Were there any silver linings for Pochettino in blowout loss?

Most of the good vibes from the United States men’s national team’s great end of 2025 felt a long way away by the time the final whistle blew on a 5-2 loss to Belgium in Atlanta on Saturday.

The Yanks looked good in the first half but fell apart in the second half as Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and former club teammate Kevin De Bruyne picked Mauricio Pochettino’s Yanks apart with speed and precision.

MORE — Recap, video highlights from USMNT v Belgium

A 21-shot first half saw Belgium with nearly 60% of the ball and 13 of the shot attempts. The Americans could only manage three second-half shots despite 66% of the ball while the visiting Red Devils put six of their seven shots on target.

Weston McKennie gave the USMNT a 1-0 lead but Zeno Debast scored before halftime and Belgium caught fire in the second half. Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana gave them a lead they would not give up, Charles De Ketelaere scored from the spot, and Dodi Lukebakio bagged a brace off the bench before Patrick Agyemang made it 5-2 in the 87th minute.

USMNT versus Belgium player ratings

Matt Turner: 6.5 — Could he have found his way to Debast’s low shot through traffic? That’s up for debate but he kept the game 1-1 with a solid two-handed parry moments later. Sensational double stop just before the penalty as part of five saves. Left out to dry on four of the five goals.

Timothy Weah (Off 64'): 4.5 — Sergino Dest is injured and Weah was a bit of a wildcard to play right back in a back four, especially with Joe Scally and Alex Freeman right there. He had a lot of trouble with Jeremy Doku. A lot of folks do. Some good moments in attack early in the second half. Shanked a great chance in the 55th minute.

Mark McKenzie: 5 — A quiet day for the a player who had the game’s second-most touches entering the final 10 minutes

Tim Ream: 5.5 — Two blocks in the first half but conceded a second-half penalty for handball and did manage to get around the danger more often than any back not named Robinson.

Antonee Robinson (Off 64'): 7.5 — So good to see him back in the shirt. “Jedi” set up the opener with a solid corner kick and was all over the left side.

Johnny Cardoso (Off, HT): 6 — 13-of-13 passing but slow to challenge Doku on at least one occasion inside the 18. Strange removal at halftime. Pre-planned or does Pochettino just not rate the Atletico Madrid man?

Tanner Tessmann (Off 64'): 6.5 — Created a solid chance, asserted his big frame in the middle of the park, and didn’t struggle for pace.

Weston McKennie (Off 71'): 7 — His terrific run and calm finish of Robinson’s corner kick could’ve been a part of a first-half brace were it not for Senne Lammens.

Malik Tillman (Off 71'): 6.5 — Couldn’t block Onana’s screamer. after nearly closing down the loose ball. Was involved in anything he could reach and showed some strength in the air.

Christian Pulisic (Off 71'): 5 — Came to life in the second half for a brief period of time but had a mostly forgettable day. Won just 1-of-6 duels including 3-of-4 failed take-ons.

Folarin Balogun (Off 71'): 6 — One shot on target but that touch was one of just 14 over 70ish minutes.

Subs

Cristian Roldan (On for Cardoso, HT): 6 — Good with the ball and won his duels but can you have a good day when you’re on the pitch for four goals in one half?

Sebastian Berhalter (On for Tessmann, 64'): 5 — Poor clearing attempt on Lukebakio’s second.

Max Arfsten (On for Robinson, 64'): 5 — Roasted by Lukebakio on his first goal and just ball-chasing on his second.

Alex Freeman(On for Weah, 64'): 6.5 — Decent with the ball.

Giovanni Reyna (On for Pulisic, 71'): 6 — Just 12 touches in a short shift.

Ricardo Pepi (On for Tillman, 71'): 7 — His press turned Tielemans over and provided Agyemang a great chance/goal.

Joe Scally (On for McKennie, 71'): 6.5 — Good with the ball and decent on the right but didn’t have to deal with Doku.

Patrick Agyemang (On for Balogun, 71'): 7 — Didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.