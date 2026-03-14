Jurrien Timber injury news: Arsenal star defender injured against Everton

Arsenal lost star right back Jurrien Timber against Everton and Gunners fans will be sweating on the latest injury news and update on the Dutch international.

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Timber has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent players this season, as he’s become a real leader in the dressing room.

He looked to have finally shaken off injuries which impacted his first years at Arsenal, but now an injury has hit him again.

Jurrien Timber injury news, latest update

Timber went down early in the first half and stayed down for a while and received treatment.

He then carried on for a few minutes but it was clear he was uncomfortable and he was subbed off by Mikel Arteta with Cristhian Mosquera on in his place at right back.

With full backs Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie all on the bench, it was intriguing to Mosquera, usually a center back, came on to replace Timber.

We will share the latest Jurrien Timber injury news and updates from Arteta and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.