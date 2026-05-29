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Atletico Madrid takes massive swipe at Barcelona amid Julian Alvarez transfer saga

  
Published May 29, 2026 01:00 PM

Fabrizio Romano has competition in the form of Atletico Madrid, who is using the transfer rumor maven’s lingo to take a shot at Barcelona over rumored interest in Atleti star Julian Alvarez.

Barca have reportedly been going after ex-Man City star Alvarez, 26, but Atleti clearly don’t like the manner of the discussions — if there have been any,

MORE — PSG vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Atleti took to social media on Friday and dropped this banter beauty (translated):

“HERE WE GO! We have sent a fax to @FCBarcelona_es with our transfer offer: 4 tickets for tomorrow’s Bad Bunny concert, an annual subscription to ABC, and a bag of sunflower seeds. We eagerly await the response to prepare the ‘announce’.”

To be fair, those Benito tickets are prime stuff. And who doesn’t love sunflower seeds? Healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients? Throw in Jan Oblak!

Barca have been widely-linked with a purchase of Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, too, as La Liga’s champions look to replace Robert Lewandowski and currently returned loanee Marcus Rashford of Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid takes massive swipe at Barcelona amid Julian Alvarez transfer saga