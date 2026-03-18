Barcelona 7-2 (8-3 agg.) Newcastle: Magpies hammered after brilliant first-half spectacle

Newcastle’s UEFA Champions League run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday, but not until after they traded haymakers (and goals) with the mighty Barcelona in a breathless first half, before conceding four unanswered in a 7-2 defeat (8-3 on aggregate) at Camp Nou.

MORE — Champions League bracket, schedule

For 45 minutes, Newcastle executed a flawless counter-attacking game plan against Barcelona’s high defensive line. Every time they won the ball back, the Magpies broke into open space with one or two precise passes and off they went. The only problem was that they left themselves just as open at the back and afforded Barca’s brilliant attacking talent the same opportunities.

Raphinha scored with a classy finish in the 6th minute, but Anthony Elanga made it 1-1 in the 15th. Marc Bernal put Barcelona ahead again from a corner kick just three minutes later, but again Elanga responded in the 28th. There were chances going both ways the rest of the half, but Barca finally broke Newcastle’s spirit with a third goal deep into stoppage time. Kieran Trippier pulled Raphinha’s arm just enough that the Brazilian could go down and get the call. Lamine Yamal, just as he did in second-half stoppage time in the first leg, converted from the spot for 3-2 (4-3 agg.).

Six minutes after the restart, Barcelona’s lead became two (Fermin Lopez). Five minutes later, it was three, and then four just five minutes after that (both Robert Lewandowski). Raphinha added the final goal in the 72nd minute.

Up next in the Champions League, Barcelona will face either Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona vs Newcastle live updates - by Andy Edwards

Barcelona vs Newcastle final score: 7-2 (8-3 agg.)

Goalscorers: Raphinha (6', 72'), Anthony Elanga (15', 28'), Marc Bernal (18'), Lamine Yamal (45'+7), Fermin Lopez (52'), Robert Lewandowski (56', 61')

First-leg goalscorers: Harvey Barnes (86'), Lamine Yamal (90'+6 - PK)

GOAL! Barcelona 7-2 (8-3 agg.) Newcastle: Raphinha tacks on another (72')

MAGNIFICENT SEVEN FOR BARCELONA 🔥



Raphinha punishes a Newcastle mistake and the home side are cruising ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wAC7aw54xR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

GOAL! Barcelona 6-2 (7-3 agg.) Newcastle: Yamal sets up Lewandowski with a(nother) brilliant turn (61')

GOAL! Barcelona 5-2 (6-3 agg.) Newcastle: Lewandowski heads home a corner kick (56')

GOAL! Barcelona 4-2 (5-3 agg.) Newcastle: Lopez gets in behind and doubles the lead (52')

Barcelona are rolling! 💥



Goals at the start of the second half from Fermín López and two from Robert Lewandowski have the home side 7-3 up in the tie 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/maPxYxvwBs — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

GOAL! Barcelona 3-2 (4-3 agg.) Newcastle: Yamal scores from the spot after Trippier dragged down Raphinha (45'+7)

Lamine Yamal scores from the penalty spot with the last kick of a breathless first half 🎯



Barcelona lead 3-2 on the night, and 4-3 in the tie 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/PjKmw00gRO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

GOAL! Barcelona 2-2 (3-3 agg.) Newcastle: Harvey Barnes finds Elanga at the back post (28')

IT'S ANTHONY ELANGA AGAIN 🤯



We've seen four goals in just 28 minutes and Newcastle level the tie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hPMv3NBrbk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Newcastle: Bernal slots home from a clever set-piece play (18')

GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 (2-2 agg.) Newcastle: Elanga equalizes on a brilliant counter-attack (15')

This Barcelona vs. Newcastle game is 🔥



Anthony Elanga briefly brought Newcastle level, before Marc Bernal's close range finish restored Barcelona's lead ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/my25cdmE03 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 (2-1 agg.) Newcastle: Raphinha puts it away after Yamal starts it (6')

Raphinha's cool finish gives Barcelona the early lead at the Camp Nou 🔵🔴



That Lamine Yamal turn in the build-up 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Jx3h9KWOar — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

Barcelona starting XI

J. Garcia - E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo - Bernal, Pedri, Lopez - Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Newcastle starting XI

Ramsdale - Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall - Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey - Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:45 pm ET Wednesday (March 18)

Venue: Camp Nou — Barcelona

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

The first leg at St. James’ Park was a tightly contested clash one week ago, with Newcastle finally breaking through via Harvey Barnes in the 86th minute, only for Lamine Yamal to equalize from the penalty spot in the 86th after defender Malick Thiaw, who was otherwise flawless on the night, tripped Dani Olmo on the edge of the box. Now, still without captain and midfield workhorse Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle must go to Camp Nou (now with more than 62,000 seats in use, while construction continues) and come out victorious on the night — in 90 minutes, 120 minutes or a penalty shootout. A truly famous night in the club’s history, it would be.

Barcelona team news, focus

OUT: Andreas Christensen (torn ACL), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (thigh)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Lewis Miley (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Sandro Tonali (illness), Joe Willock (groin)

Barcelona vs Newcastle prediction

No doubt that Newcastle can (and will) frustrate Barcelona when they get eight, nine and ten men behind the ball to defend, and they will certainly have a handful of quality chances on the counter (and set pieces). Eddie Howe’s side is built for games like this. Barcelona 1-2 AET (2-3 agg.) Newcastle.