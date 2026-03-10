Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona: Lamine Yamal breaks Geordie hearts in stoppage time

Newcastle played it as perfectly as they could against Barcelona on Tuesday, as they grabbed a late lead and a small measure of control in this UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, only to give it right back deep into stoppage time.

After holding the Spanish giants largely in check much of the night, Eddie Howe’s side finally found the back of the net through Harvey Barnes in the 86th minute. If ever there was a side likely to score, it was the Magpies in both halves. They knew they needed to take some kind of lead to Camp Nou next week, and some might say the referee should have already blown his whistle for full-time before it all came unraveled in the fifth (of four) minutes of added time. In the end, Malick Thiaw hacked Dani Olmo down with his only wrong step on the night, and Lamine Yamal converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1.

Now, Newcastle must beat Barcelona — in 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or penalties — next Wednesday (4 pm ET) to reach the quarterfinals.

What’s next?

Chelsea vs Newcastle — Saturday, 1:30 pm ET

Barcelona vs Sevilla — Sunday, 11:15 am ET

Barcelona vs Newcastle — Wednesday, 4 pm ET (second leg)

Newcastle vs Barcelona live updates - by Andy Edwards

Newcastle vs Barcelona final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Harvey Barnes (86'), Lamine Yamal (90'+6 - PK)

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Barcelona: Yamal scores from the spot (90'+6)

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Barcelona: Barnes strikes at the back post (86')

Newcastle starting XI

Ramsdale - Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall - Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey - Elanga, Barnes, Osula

Barcelona starting XI

Garcia - Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo - Bernal, Pedri, Lopez - Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

How to watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 10)

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Newcastle have now been dumped out of the FA Cup and League Cup by Manchester City and their hopes of returning to Europe may hinge on an extremely unlikely run to the European Cup. The Magpies sit 12th in the Premier League, five points off seventh place and nine back of fifth and sixth.

Eddie Howe’s men could use the morale boost that would come with a good result in this first leg, as they’re in the thick of a brutal stretch of games that will send them to Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League before a trip to Spain and a massive Tyne-Wear derby at SJP on March 22.

Newcastle United team news, focus

The Magpies’ up-and-down season is coming off an up-and-down week as they followed up their 10-man win over Manchester United in the league with a disappointing 3-1 exit from the FA Cup at home to Manchester City. Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley remain out while Fabian Schar is also injured and Valentino Livramento’s fitness is in question. St. James’ Park is usually a great place for a Newcastle performance but Sandro Tonali has been chewing up minutes without a ton of help in the midfield and Barca is some ask.

Barcelona team news, focus

Barca have won four-straight games in all competitions and Lamine Yamal’s excellent start to the new calendar year has been a huge part of it. The 18-year-old didn’t find the score sheet until his fourth game of 2026, but he’s dialed up 10 goals and four assists in his last 13 games and is again looking like a Ballon d’Or finalist. Barcelona’s injury list isn’t short, as Marc Casado’s joined Alex Balde, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, and (probably) Gavi as players unlikely to quite feature on Tuesday.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona prediction

Barca are slight favorites on the day and perhaps that’s largely because of the travel. Both teams played Saturday, so rest is pretty equal. The visitors will have an edge in attack and at the back but Newcastle have hope if Tonali and Joelinton can make Barca’s equally-hampered midfield feel out of its element. The Magpies will be happy if they can keep the tie alive after 90 minutes, and they just may do it. Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona.