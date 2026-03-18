Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

For the first time in months, Tottenham Hotspur head into a game (in any competition) with something loosely resembling positive vibes after they came back to draw Liverpool 1-1 on Sunday, but now they face Atletico Madrid and a three-goal deficit of their own making in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday (4 pm ET).

MORE — Champions League bracket, schedule

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Spurs vs Atletico Madrid live updates - by Andy Edwards

Spurs vs Atletico Madrid live score: 0-0 (2-5 agg.)

Goalscorers: None

First-leg goalscorers: Marcos Llorente (6'), Antoine Griezmann (14'), Julian Alvarez (16', 55'), Robin Le Normand (22'), Pedro Porro (26'), Dominic Solanke (76')

Spurs starting XI

Vicario - Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence - Gray, Sarr, Simons, Tel - Kolo Muani

Atletico Madrid starting XI

Musso - Molina, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri - Llorente, Cardoso, Simeone, Lookman - Alvarez, Griezmann

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4 pm ET Wednesday (March 18)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Spurs were 4-0 after just 22 minutes in Madrid last week, all but forced into substituting goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after 17 minutes and two terrible mistakes (of his own, with another attributed to defender Micky van de Ven), before Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke scored goals to give Igor Tudor’s side a faint hope in the second leg. The comeback against Liverpool came with just 12 senior outfield players available after Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha were both concussed from a head-to-head collision in the final minutes against Atleti. Romero was involved (to some extent) in training on Monday, while Palhinha worked off to the side with the training staff.

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (head), Joao Palhinha (head), Yves Bissouma (muscular), Wilson Odobert (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Gallagher (illness), Destiny Udogie (thigh)

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Jan Oblak (undisclosed), Pablo Barrios (thigh), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle)

Spurs vs Atleti prediction

They aren’t likely to overturn a three-goal deficit when they haven’t scored three goals in a game (in any competition) since Dec. 9 (against Slavia Prague in the UCL league phase), but Spurs can absolutely build on Sunday’s scrappy performance and lift morale at the club before a number of key players return from injury in the coming weeks. Spurs 2-1 (4-6 agg.) Atleti.