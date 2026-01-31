Wolves vs Bournemouth LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Wolves best chance to win at home over the next few months is likely here when the 20th-place side host Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolves vs Bournemouth score: 0-1

Junior Kroupi 33'

Wolves vs Bournemouth live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Half time: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth

That scoreline feels about right. Bournemouth have looked more dangerous and have forced the issue, but Wolves are still in this. They have looked really good on the counter.

Junior Kroupi fires home!

The Cherries are ahead as Eli Junior Kroupi smashes home a beauty on the volley. Great play from Alex Scott to set up the chance and that is some finish from Junior Kroupi. What a talent he is! Bournemouth have unearthed another gem!

Bournemouth having plenty of the ball, but Wolves look better

As you would expect, Bournemouth are getting on the ball and trying to pin Wolves back. But the Cherries aren’t really doing much with their huge amount of possession. Meanwhile, Wolves look a threat on the counter and Mane has a shot on goal from distance saved. Decent start from the hosts.

Wolves lineup

Sa; Agbadou, S. Bueno, Mosquera; R. Gomes, Andre, J. Gomes, Mane, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Hwang

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: David Brooks (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Wolves vs Bournemouth preview — By Nick Mendola

Rob Edwards’ men saw their four-match unbeaten run end at Man City in Week 23 and now welcome the Cherries with the need for wins, not draws, to keep their longshot odds of safety alive for a few more weeks. Wolves next home matches after this see visits From Chelsea, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs.

That’s not to say that Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are walkovers — not at all. And they may have just turned the corner after a miserable November and barely better December saw them drop from 2nd to 15th heading into January.

The sale of Antoine Semenyo has led the Cherries to make some buys this month, but Iraola has overseen 3-2 home wins over Spurs and Liverpool sandwiched around a draw at Brighton. There are points on the schedule over the next seven weeks, and three of them have to be Saturday if Bournemouth are to reclaim their status as European contenders.

Wolves vs Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth have just one win away from the Vitality Stadium this season and they are bedding in a number of new components while missing key figures like Tavernier, Kluivert, and Adams. They have the tactical acumen to find a win here, but Wolves should show up with vigor and this could be a day of hope for Edwards’ boys. Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth.