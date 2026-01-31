 Skip navigation
Clark’s 19 lead Seton Hall over Marquette 69-64

  
Published January 31, 2026 03:14 PM

NEWARK, N.J. — Adam Clark’s 19 points helped Seton Hall defeat Marquette 69-64 on Saturday.

Clark also contributed six assists for the Pirates (16-6, 6-5 Big East Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Stephon Payne III shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Tajuan Simpkins also scored nine points.

Royce Parham finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Golden Eagles (8-15, 3-9). Marquette also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Nigel James Jr. Ben Gold finished with 10 points.

Staton-McCray scored eight points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 41-33. Clark’s 15-point second half helped Seton Hall finish off the five-point victory.