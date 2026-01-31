Bukayo Saka injury news: Arsenal star injured in warm up before Leeds game

In the warm up Bukayo Saka went down with an injury for Arsenal ahead of their game at Leeds on Saturday and he had to be omitted.

This could be a big problem for Mikel Arteta given Saka’s talismanic status for the Gunners.

A video taken from the ground shows Saka not looking comfortable as he left the warm up with a physio and walked down the tunnel.

Saka was replaced in the lineup by Noni Madueke who started on the right wing for Arsenal instead, with Cristian Norgaard added to the bench.

Losing Bukayo Saka for any stretch of time would be a big blow for Arsenal’s title hopes, and we will wait to hear the latest from Arteta after the game.