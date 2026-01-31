 Skip navigation
No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of first place in Big Ten
Cotie McMahon scores 27 as No. 17 Mississippi women hold off No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75
Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to two-year contract extension with the Royals

HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
HLs: Notre Dame can't hold onto lead against BGSU
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of first place in Big Ten
Cotie McMahon scores 27 as No. 17 Mississippi women hold off No. 5 Vanderbilt 83-75
Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to two-year contract extension with the Royals

HLs: Jokic returns from knee injury, scores 31
HLs: Notre Dame can't hold onto lead against BGSU
HLs: Doncic notches triple-double before halftime

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bukayo Saka injury news: Arsenal star injured in warm up before Leeds game

  
Published January 31, 2026 10:29 AM

In the warm up Bukayo Saka went down with an injury for Arsenal ahead of their game at Leeds on Saturday and he had to be omitted.

This could be a big problem for Mikel Arteta given Saka’s talismanic status for the Gunners.

A video taken from the ground shows Saka not looking comfortable as he left the warm up with a physio and walked down the tunnel.

Saka was replaced in the lineup by Noni Madueke who started on the right wing for Arsenal instead, with Cristian Norgaard added to the bench.

Losing Bukayo Saka for any stretch of time would be a big blow for Arsenal’s title hopes, and we will wait to hear the latest from Arteta after the game.