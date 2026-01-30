How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Reeling Crystal Palace’s awful January now sees the club without its top striker for a Sunday visit to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Palace are winless in the Premier League since early December, drawing just twice over their last eight league outings to drop from fifth to 15th on the table.

And now they won’t have striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is being left out of the team for personal reasons amid links to AC Milan and, perhaps coincidentally, Forest.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche’s Forest have improved their league lot this month with wins at West Ham and Brentford plus a draw with Arsenal.

They’re seeking a first home Premier League win since December 14 against Spurs, and also navigating a busy week following their 4-0 win over Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday.

Forest are five points clear of the bottom three but can join Palace on 28 points with a Sunday win.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Adam Wharton (suspension), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (groin)

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace heads must be spinning with Oliver Glasner set to leave in the summer and Mateta possibly joining Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze as stars to depart Selhurst Park since the summer. Adam Wharton missing this game through suspension just adds to the misery. Forest won’t be as fresh but it’s not difficult to project at least something from the group. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace.