 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
nbc_pft_willlutz_260130.jpg
Garrett details challenges of being a holder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2026: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson lead the way
Horse Racing: Florida Derby
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
nbc_pft_willlutz_260130.jpg
Garrett details challenges of being a holder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published January 30, 2026 06:57 AM

Reeling Crystal Palace’s awful January now sees the club without its top striker for a Sunday visit to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Palace are winless in the Premier League since early December, drawing just twice over their last eight league outings to drop from fifth to 15th on the table.

And now they won’t have striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is being left out of the team for personal reasons amid links to AC Milan and, perhaps coincidentally, Forest.

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche’s Forest have improved their league lot this month with wins at West Ham and Brentford plus a draw with Arsenal.

They’re seeking a first home Premier League win since December 14 against Spurs, and also navigating a busy week following their 4-0 win over Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday.

Forest are five points clear of the bottom three but can join Palace on 28 points with a Sunday win.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Adam Wharton (suspension), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (groin)

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace heads must be spinning with Oliver Glasner set to leave in the summer and Mateta possibly joining Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze as stars to depart Selhurst Park since the summer. Adam Wharton missing this game through suspension just adds to the misery. Forest won’t be as fresh but it’s not difficult to project at least something from the group. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace.