How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bottom club Wolves host top four hopefuls Chelsea on Saturday at Molineux.

WATCH — Wolves v Chelsea

Rob Edwards’ Wolves have shown signs of genuine improvement in recent weeks but they are 18 points from safety with 14 games to go and relegation from the Premier League is all but confirmed as they lost 2-0 against Bournemouth last weekend. But they did make some decent signings in the January window and look likely to bounce straight back next season.

Chelsea surged back to beat West Ham 3-2 late on a thriller last weekend as Liam Rosenior has won his first three Premier League games as Chelsea’s manager. They did lose 1-0 at Arsenal on Tuesday in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal as they went down 4-2 on aggregate. But the Blues appear to be heading in the right direction despite some defensive issues.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 7)

Venue: Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

New signings Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong could come straight in as Wolves sold star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on deadline day. Toti Gomes is out injured but Ladislav Krejci could be available. Woves’ 3-5-2 formation has made them more solid at the back and they are dangerous on the counter with youngster Mane a revelation.

Chelsea team news, focus

Pedro Neto, Reece James and Filip Jorgensen are all doubts, while Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Tosin and Dario Essugo all remain out. Rosenior has been rotating his team so much due to Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup action. His attack has been excellent in recent weeks with Joao Pedro, Estevao, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez all stepping up in different moments.

Wolves vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like Wolves could keep it close but Chelsea’s strength in attack, especially off the bench, will prove too much. Wolves 1-3 Chelsea.