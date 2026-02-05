How to watch Burnley vs West Ham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is what you call a proper six-pointer as Burnley host West Ham at Turf Moor on Saturday.

WATCH — Burnley v West Ham

Scott Parker’s Burnley were hammered 3-0 at Sunderland on Monday and that means they’ve gone 15 games without a win in the Premier League. They are 11 points from safety with 14 games to go and they have to win this game if they have any hope of staying up.

West Ham had an upturn in results with back-to-back wins against Spurs and Sunderland but they coughed up a 2-0 lead at Chelsea last weekend to lose 3-2 in agonizing fashion late on. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have dragged other teams back into the relegation scrap but are still six points from safety.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 7)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

Josh Cullen, Conor Roberts, Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer all remain out. Now it’s all about Parker trying to find the right balance for his team who had been so tough to break down in their 3-4-2-1 formation before the heavy defeat at Sunderland. Will he stick with that formation? Or is it time to throw caution to the win and press West Ham high? If they try to do that, they could get picked off on the counter. It’s a dangerous balancing act but Burnley simply have to start picking up wins.

West Ham team news, focus

There is a new look and feel to this West Ham side and it feels like they are going to get out of trouble. But time is running out. They needed to improve their defense in the January window but they didn’t and now they’re without Todibo for this game due to his late red card against Chelsea. On the counter West Ham are very dangerous in attack with Bowen, Summerville, Taty and Pablo but they need to stop opponents creating, and scoring, at the other end.

Burnley vs West Ham prediction

This is going to be very nervy and it will probably end in a draw, which nobody wants. Burnley 1-1 West Ham.