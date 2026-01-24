West Ham vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

West Ham look to build on a rare win when they meet Sunderland at the London Stadium on Saturday.

How to watch West Ham vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: The London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

West Ham vs Sunderland score: 2-0

Summerville 14', Bowen 28'

West Ham vs Sunderland live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Penalty to West Ham... and Bowen scores!

Oliver Scarles skips into the box on the left and Trai Hume sticks his leg out and catches the West Ham left back. The referee points to the penalty spot and there is clear contact. Jarrod Bowen steps up and slots home right into the bottom corner as Roefs can do nothing about that. 2-0 to West Ham inside the opening half hour.

Ballard heads just over!

Sunderland so close to an equalizer. A free kick is taken short and a ball to the back post sees Ballard wrestling with Soucek. The Sunderland center back somehow gets his head on the ball but directs his header inches wide of the far post. What an effort that was.

Pablo fires over from close range

A lovely West Ham move results in Pablo being found in the box, six yards out, but he smashes over from a tight angle and under pressure from Roefs. He has to hit the target. That could’ve easily been 2-0.

Hume should equalize right away!

A long throw is flicked on and Hume has a chance to head home but gets too much on it and it loops just over.

Summerville heads home!

Brilliant play by Bowen on the right and he clips in a wonderful cross that Summerville hammers home with his head. West Ham’s two wingers combine and that is the perfect start for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Xhaka a huge miss for Sunderland

Not in the squad due to an ankle issue, Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka is a massive miss for the Black Cats. West Ham are doing well to swarm all over Sunderland in midfield.

Areola denies Sadiki

After a long throw pops out to the edge of the box Sadiki smashes a controlled volley on target and Areola has to push it over. Bright start from Sunderland.

West Ham lineup

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

Sunderland lineup

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Hume, Sadiki, Le Fee, Mundle; Mayenda, Brobbey

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (back)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Bertrand Traore (knee), Arthur Masuaku (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Habib Diarra (international duty - AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (international duty - AFCON)

West Ham vs Sunderland preview - By Nick Mendola

The Irons won at Tottenham Hotspur last time out to claim a first Premier League win since November 8, ending a 4D-6L run in the Premier League.

The three points pulled Nuno Espirito Santo within five points of his former club occupying the 17th place: Nottingham Forest. There’s hope in East London.

Sunderland, meanwhile, also picked up a much-needed win in Week 22, defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 at home to turn a five-match winless run into a respectable seven-match run of 2W-4D-1L.

The Black Cats are almost all the way back from the heavy roster challenge that was a handful of key players being unavailable due to their nations participating in the recently-completed Africa Cup of Nations.

Regis Le Bris’ newly-promoted side sit ninth on the table with the third-fewest goals scored in the division and the third-fewest goals conceded, too.

West Ham vs Sunderland prediction

A cagey coin-flip? West Ham do feel quite due for a nice little uptick in form, while the Black Cats could well regress a bit. Still, it’s a fool’s errand to select one of these over the other, even in London. Good news? This writer’s not worried about a label. West Ham 2-1 Sunderland.