Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace: 10-man hosts hold on for crucial point

Nottingham Forest played over half the game down a player but they drew 1-1 at home with Crystal Palace on Sunday in a scrappy encounter.

WATCH — Full match replay

Forest took the lead early on through a fine Morgan Gibbs-White finish, but just before half time Palace were handed a way back into the game. Literally. Neco Williams handled on the line and was sent off as well as conceding a penalty kick which Ismaila Sarr scored.

In the second half Forest actually looked the more likely to go on and win it as Palace lacked cutting edge with star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta closing in on a move to AC Milan.

The point moves Forest on to 26 points, six clear of the relegation zone, as they remain three points behind Crystal Palace.

Palace in serious danger of being in relegation scrap

With Mateta set to leave before the transfer deadline, yet another key player is heading out of Crystal Palace and Oliver Glasner’s side are now without a win in nine Premier League games. Palace are just eight points above the relegation zone and they seem very likely to be sucked into the relegation scrap as they have the worst form in the league over the last five games. There is no momentum at Palace and the players not only have to deal with the strange situations Glasner sticking around until he leaves this summer, but also with the fact that reinforcements have been slow to arrive and their squad has been stretched to it limits amid European action this season. It seems like Palace’s players are out of energy and belief and that is a very dangerous thing with West Ham and Burnley showing plenty more fight beneath them in the table. Next up: rivals Brighton and then home games against Burnley and Wolves to see out the month. If Palace are still winless by the time February is over, they will be in serious danger of relegation.

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest have a quick turnaround as they head to Leeds on Friday, February 6. Crystal Palace head to Brighton in a huge rivalry game on Sunday, February 8.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace score: 1-1

Gibbs-White 5', Sarr 45+2'

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Ndoye goes close, twice!

The sub cuts inside but his low effort is wide of the near post. And then his found at the back post but his header is saved by Henderson. Forest still looking dangerous on the break. A few minutes plus stoppage time to go...

Forest are hanging in there

Palace are being frustrated with Pino doing his best to buzz around but Yates is really snapping away at him. At the other end Forest are trying to launch counters with Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus linking up well. Just over 30 minutes to go. Can Forest hold on for a point? They have had a few corners and look decent on the break...

Two subs for Forest

Angus Gunn is on to replace Matz Sels in goal, while Ryan Yates is on for Hudson-Odoi as 10-man Forest set themselves up for a big second half. Dyche will look to keep it tight and hit Palace on the counter.

Half time: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace

What a crazy end to a wild first half, as Palace not only got themselves level but they’re also up a player after Neco Williams saved the ball on his own goal-line with his hand to give away the penalty kick Sarr scored from. Huge 45 minutes coming up for both of these teams and it is getting very spicy. Forest were ahead but Palace were very dangerous.

Sarr's penalty brings Palace level with Forest Nottingham Forest go down to 10 men as Neco Williams is sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, allowing Ismaila Sarr the chance to step up to the penalty spot to equalize for Crystal Palace.

Williams sent off for a handball on the line, and it’s a penalty kick!

Lerma’s header from a corner is going in but Neco Williams punches it off the line. He clearly uses his hand. What a save to be fair. But he’s sent off and that is a huge moment in this game. Penalty kick to Palace... and Ismaila Sarr calmly slots it home.

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams concedes a penalty AND sees red in one moment of madness. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XK5HK6XWKp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 1, 2026

Igor Jesus’ shot deflects just wide

End to end, this! Now it’s Igor Jesus played in and his shot across goal is deflected, loops up and flies just wide. So. Many. Chances.

Low curler from Igor Jesus just goes wide, then Sarr makes a mess of a chance

Igor Jesus is played in down the left and he has loads of time in the box but his low curler is just wide of the far post. At the other end Ismaila Sarr is in and surely he has to have a shot across goal, but instead he tries to pass and it goes straight to a Forest defender.

Palace so dangerous on the counter

Mitchell is in down the left and his cross makes it across to Munoz but that is a superb block by Williams.

Forest lead - Gibbs-White with a fine goal!

A long throw causes chaos in the box and Gibbs-White finishes really well. Forest lead. What a start!

Gibbs-White tucks away Forest's opener v. Palace Morgan Gibbs-White does well to control the ball before slotting home Nottingham Forest's opening goal against Crystal Palace at the City Ground.

So close to an opener for Palace!

Poor mistake from Ola Aina allows Pino to run at Forest. Eventually the ball is teed up for Will Hughes to have a shot but it’s blocked superbly. The loose ball falls to Lerma and his superb volley is saved really well by Sels. Lively start!

Nottingham Forest lineup

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Lacroix, Riad, Richards; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Johnson, Pino; Sarr

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Adam Wharton (suspension), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (groin)

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace preview — By Nick Mendola

Palace are winless in the Premier League since early December, drawing just twice over their last eight league outings to drop from fifth to 15th on the table. And now they won’t have striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is being left out of the team for personal reasons amid links to AC Milan and, perhaps coincidentally, Forest. Sean Dyche’s Forest have improved their league lot this month with wins at West Ham and Brentford plus a draw with Arsenal.

They’re seeking a first home Premier League win since December 14 against Spurs, and also navigating a busy week following their 4-0 win over Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday. Forest are five points clear of the bottom three but can join Palace on 28 points with a Sunday win.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace heads must be spinning with Oliver Glasner set to leave in the summer and Mateta possibly joining Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze as stars to depart Selhurst Park since the summer. Adam Wharton missing this game through suspension just adds to the misery. Forest won’t be as fresh but it’s not difficult to project at least something from the group. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock