Marco Silva to leave Fulham with Benfica agreement nearly in place

Maroc Silva is officially set to leave Fulham after five fantastic seasons this summer, the club confirmed on Tuesday, with the Portuguese manager reportedly close to being appointed new Benfica boss.

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Silva’s contract with Fulham is set to expire on June 30, which led to lots of speculation this season. It made very little difference on the field, though, as the Cottagers finished 11th in the Premier League for the second straight year. In Silva’s five seasons at the club, Fulham won the Championship title and promotion to the PL, before finishing 10th, 13th, 11th and 11th in four seasons in the top flight.

The 48-year-old’s new objective will be silverware, and lots of it. Benfica are 38-time Portuguese champions — seven more than Porto, and 17 more than Sporting CP — but they have not won the title in any of the last three seasons, including the most recent one with Jose Mourinho in charge.

Marco Silva statement: “To our fans — I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together. My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage.”

Fulham owner Shahid Khan statement: “Marco Silva leaves our Club with my gratitude and best wishes. Fulham and Marco were an excellent fit for five seasons, but change is inevitable in this game, and we’ve accordingly prepared for this moment. … The talent in our squad, our historic home ground of Craven Cottage, our faithful supporters, and my commitment to backing the Club, all make Fulham an extraordinarily attractive destination for an incoming head coach. … We will soon appoint a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our Club and expectations of our fans throughout the world.”