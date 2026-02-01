Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford: 10-man Bees stun sloppy Villa

Brentford played over half the game down a player but still beat Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday, as they stunned Unai Emery’s red-hot side.

WATCH — Full match replay

Kevin Schade kicked out at Matty Cash in the first half and was shown a straight red card, but Dango Ouattara scored just before the break to give Brentford something to defend. And boy did they do it well.

Villa thought they were level in the second half as new signing Tammy Abraham scored on his second Villa debut, but VAR ruled it out for the ball being out of play earlier in the move. Villa pushed hard and tried everything to break down a stubborn Brentford side but they couldn’t grab at least a point.

With the win Brentford move on to 36 points and against all the odds they are right in the hunt for Europe. Villa remain on 46 points, seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Too many new faces fail to gel quickly

Tammy Abraham and Douglas Luiz made their second Aston Villa debuts, youngster Lamare Bogarde struggled in midfield and came off at half time and subs Leon Bailey and Harvey Elliott didn’t really impact the game as Unai Emery’s Villa had such a different look to it in midfield and attack. And it showed. With Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins all going down through injury, Villa have made some really positive moves in the transfer market to try and keep their unlikely title push going until the end of the season. But this was a group of players chucked together hurriedly over the last few days and you could see it. Morgan Rogers did his best to knit everything together but there was a general lack of fluidity and Villa were too slow and predictable in their play. That is the opposite of what Emery wants and Brentford’s red card saw them sit even deeper than planned to further frustrate Villa. They could have easily won this game but it was perhaps asking too much for this group of players to somehow find some fluidity after being thrown in together. Over time Villa will still be in the top four but their untimely injuries have probably cost them an unlikely push for the title.

What’s next?

Aston Villa head to Bournemouth on Saturday, February 7. Brentford head to Newcastle on the same day.

Aston Villa vs Brentford score: 0-1

Ouattara 45+1'

Aston Villa vs Brentford live updates — By Joe Prince-Wright

Leon Bailey curls over

What a huge chance for Villa. Leon Bailey cuts in from the right and the goal opens up, but he fires way over. He knows that was a big chance. 10 minutes of stoppage time!

Elliott almost finishes at the back post

Substitute Harvey Elliott sneaks around the back post but he can’t quite get on the end of a wonderful cross from Morgan Rogers. Time is running out for Villa to at least grab a point.

Matty Cash denied and Rogers lobs over

Wave after wave of Villa attack now. Brentford wanted a foul on Igor Thiago as he raced away on the counter but they got nothing and Keith Andrews was furious. Cash has his shot pushed up into the air by Kelleher and Rogers’ lob lands on top of the net. Clock is ticking for Villa.

Villa dominating the second half

As you would expect, it’s all Villa. But Brentford are digging deep and sitting really deep. Just under 30 minutes for them to hold on.

Abraham equalizes... but no goal after a VAR ruling!

Wonderful work from Jadon Sancho as he cuts inside, beats several players and his low shot is pushed away by Kelleher. But it’s straight to Tammy Abraham who is following up and Villa Park goes wild. 1-1! But hang on, VAR is checking to see if the ball was out of play at the other end of the pitch before Villa scored with Leon Bailey trying to keep it in quite some time before it. VAR has told the ref to rule it out and Villa’s fans and players are not happy with this. Brentford, somehow, still lead 1-0.

Leon Bailey on for Bogarde

An attacking sub from Unai Emery as Leon Bailey is on at half time for Bogarde. A very attacking team out there now for Villa as they look to get back on level terms quickly and make the most of their one-man advantage.

Half time: Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford

Somehow the Bees lead as Schade’s moment of madness has seen them reduced to 10 players, but Ouattara’s fine finish has them ahead. Aston Villa will stay calm but they need Tammy Abraham to finish some of these big chances coming his way.

Ouattara with a fine finish!

What a shock as Brentford lead just after going down to 10 players! Dango Ouattara is free in the box and his cross is blocked but comes straight back to him and he finishes clinically into the top corner. What a hit. Villa can’t believe it.

Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa It's a wonderful strike from Dango Ouattara, who cuts back onto his left foot to hammer his effort into the top corner of the goal to give 10-man Brentford the advantage over Aston Villa.

Red card for Kevin Schade!

Oh no. What has he done!? After a tackle from Matty Cash catches him a bit late, Kevin Schade sticks his foot out and appears to know exactly what he is doing it as he kicks out at Cash’s stomach. That is ugly. What was Schade thinking? Just before half time Brentford are down to 10 players.

Schade sent off for stamping on Cash Brentford go down to 10 men after Kevin Schade is shown a straight red card for retaliating with a foot stamp on Aston Villa's Matty Cash.

Konsa smashes a great chance over

Douglas Luiz lofts a wonderful free kick over the Brentford defense and Konsa is in. But he rushes his shot and puts it way over. He had time to take it down.

Schade with a wild swipe

That is a big chance for Brentford as a long throw is flicked on and the ball drops to Schade, but he takes a wild swipe at the ball and totally misses it. The game is really opening up.

Abraham denied!

Brilliant pass from Morgan Rogers to set new signing Tammy Abraham free on his second Villa debut. He prods his shot towards goal just before Jordan Henderson got to him but Kelleher produces a fine save.

Aston Villa lineup

Martinz; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Bogarde, Luiz; Sancho, Buendia, Rogers; Abraham

Brentford lineup

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE :Ross Barkley (knee), Ollie Watkins (thigh)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)

Aston Villa vs Brentford preview

Unai Emery’s Villa are on 46 points, four back of Arsenal at the start of Week 24. The Villans earned a bye to the Europa League Round of 16 with a strong league phase and are focused on the league for a few weeks before the FA Cup returns on Valentine’s Day.

Brentford’s hot winter run has cooled the past two weeks with a pair of 2-0 losses to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest that’s sent the Bees from fifth to eighth on the table. Keith Andrews has done a great job in picking up from club legend Thomas Frank as striker Igor Thiago has the second-most goals in the Premier League and Kevin Schade’s playmaking has been special for the red-and-white striped side.

Aston Villa vs Brentford prediction

Brentford have not been great away from the Gtech Community Stadium, and any advantage given by Villa’s Thursday match in the Europa League has been minimized by Emery’s heavy squad rotation. Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network