Premier League all-time assist leaders: Kevin De Bruyne climbs

  
Published July 10, 2023 03:10 PM
a57DG8cJyf59
April 26, 2023 04:01 PM
Kevin De Bruyne plants a peach of a cross onto the head of John Stones, who keeps his run onside and nods Manchester City into a titanic 2-0 advantage against Arsenal.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne tied Premier League legend Frank Lampard on the all-time assists leaderboard on Wednesday when his free kick service to John Stones gave City a 2-0 lead over Arsenal in their huge Wednesday match at the Etihad Stadium.

“KDB” now has 102 Premier League assists, and 100 PL assists is a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 16th of this Premier League season.

[ MORE: Premier League assist leaders ]

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top three are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

DC United boss Wayne Rooney is next: He recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player


  1. Ryan Giggs, 162

  2. Cesc Fabregas, 111

  3. Wayne Rooney, 103

  4. Frank Lampard, 102

  5. Kevin De Bruyne, 102

  6. Dennis Bergkamp, 94

  7. David Silva, 93

  8. Steven Gerrard, 92

  9. James Milner, 87

  10. David Beckham, 80

  11. Teddy Sheringham, 76

  12. Thierry Henry, 74

  13. Christian Eriksen, 74

  14. Andrew Cole, 73

  15. Ashley Young, 71

  16. Darren Anderton, 68

  17. Gareth Barry, 64

  18. Alan Shearer, 64

  19. Matt Le Tissier, 63

  20. Nolberto Solano, 62

  21. Riyad Mahrez, 61

  22. Stewart Downing, 59

  23. Steve McManaman, 59

  24. Raheem Sterling, 59

  25. Mohamed Salah, 59

  26. Peter Crouch, 58

  27. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58

  28. Andy Robertson, 57

  29. Eric Cantona, 56

  30. Theo Walcott, 56

  31. Kevin Davies, 55

  32. Didier Drogba, 55

  33. Damien Duff, 55

  34. Steed Malbranque, 55

  35. Danny Murphy

  36. Paul Scholes, 55

  37. Eden Hazard, 54

  38. Juan Mata, 54

  39. Mesut Ozil, 54

  40. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 54

  41. Jordan Henderson, 54

  42. Leighton Baines, 53

  43. Emile Heskey, 53

  44. Robin van Persie, 53

  45. Heung-min Son, 52

  46. Roberto Firmino, 50

  47. Nick Barmby, 50

  48. Aaron Lennon, 50

  49. Gylfi Sigurdsson, 50

  50. Dwight Yorke, 50

