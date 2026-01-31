Liverpool’s winless run is no more after Arne Slot’s side came back from a goal down and scored four unanswered against Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday.

LIVERPOOL 4-1 NEWCASTLE — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction, speaking after Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz combined for three goals and an assist on the night, to send Liverpool back into the top-five of the Premier League (for the time being).

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after hammering Newcastle to stop slide?

“In the first 25 minutes to half an hour, we had a difficult game and we go 1-0 behind, but there’s a lot that’s been said about the noise [smiles] around the club — I think the Liverpool fans showed what we mean with noise. The fans really helped us and the 15 minutes before halftime, it was a great combination of the players showing what they were showing and the fans were so loud. At halftime, we were all of a sudden 2-1 up and then second half we had more than enough chances to go to 3-1 earlier, but in the end 4-1 is a great win for us.”

On Florian Wirtz having 6 goals, 3 assists in his last 11 games: “When he had all of these moments earlier in the season that didn’t lead to goals and assists, now his numbers are of course much better, but the biggest improvement I see is his work off the ball. His work rate off the ball, the way he presses, the way he plays the duels — that has improved so much in my opinion, which is completely credit to him. He works so hard for it. I think we could all see it from the start, but now we see it even more because he has goals and assists.”

On Ibrahima Konate scoring a goal after his father passed away last week: “Ibou said to me earlier this week, ‘I’m going to come back a little earlier than planned because I want to help the team,’ and that’s what he did today — not only because of his goal, but I think he had a great performance.”

Florian Wirtz, on his budding partnership with Hugo Ekitike

“He is just unbelievable. You can see him today again — two fantastic goals, and it is just fun to play with him on the pitch. Happy I could assist him again today after many assists from him to me.”

“I am very happy. As I said before the game, I always love to score and assist and help the team to win. I want to continue like that because it makes you happy and gives you more confidence. When you can help the team win, it is always good.”