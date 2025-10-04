Martin Odegaard injury news: Latest updates as Arsenal captain forced off yet again

Martin Odegaard has suffered yet another injury, as Arsenal once again had their skipper walk off the pitch.

After his superb display in midweek in the Champions League win against Olympiacos, Odegaard started against West Ham on Saturday but lasted just under 30 minutes.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal just can’t catch a break with injuries so far this season, and that’s the third Premier League home game this season that Odegaard has had to leave in the first half with an injury.

Martin Odegaard injury news, latest update

After being involved in a collision, the Norwegian midfielder went down holding his left knee and tried to carry on several times.

He kicked the ball out of play to receive treatment but moments later he went down again and signaled that he needed to come off.

Odegaard looked dejected as he fell to the floor and held his head in his hands as he had to subbed off with Martin Zubimendi coming on in his place.

After suffering several shoulder injuries so far this season, a knee injury is the latest setback for Odegaard.