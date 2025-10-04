Martin Odegaard injury news: Latest updates as Arsenal captain forced off yet again

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Three
Third round scrapped for high winds at Dunhill Links; restart set for Sunday morning
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251004.jpg
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251004.jpg
Sesko doubles Man United’s lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251004.jpg
Rice puts Arsenal 1-0 ahead of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Three
Third round scrapped for high winds at Dunhill Links; restart set for Sunday morning
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251004.jpg
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251004.jpg
Sesko doubles Man United’s lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251004.jpg
Rice puts Arsenal 1-0 ahead of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Martin Odegaard injury news: Latest updates as Arsenal captain forced off yet again

  
Published October 4, 2025 10:37 AM

Martin Odegaard has suffered yet another injury, as Arsenal once again had their skipper walk off the pitch.

After his superb display in midweek in the Champions League win against Olympiacos, Odegaard started against West Ham on Saturday but lasted just under 30 minutes.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal just can’t catch a break with injuries so far this season, and that’s the third Premier League home game this season that Odegaard has had to leave in the first half with an injury.

Martin Odegaard injury news, latest update

After being involved in a collision, the Norwegian midfielder went down holding his left knee and tried to carry on several times.

He kicked the ball out of play to receive treatment but moments later he went down again and signaled that he needed to come off.

Odegaard looked dejected as he fell to the floor and held his head in his hands as he had to subbed off with Martin Zubimendi coming on in his place.

After suffering several shoulder injuries so far this season, a knee injury is the latest setback for Odegaard.