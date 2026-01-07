How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid go at it in a tasty Spanish Super Cup semifinal on Thursday, as the winner will play Barcelona in the final.

Barca hammered Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in their semifinal in Saudi Arabia and both Atleti or Real will be the underdogs to win this trophy.

Xabi Alonso could do with a big win against Diego Simeone’s side and he will want to get some revenge after Atleti hammered Real 5-2 in La Liga earlier this season.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Thursday (January 8)

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City — Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

TV Channel, Streaming: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti will start with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth in attack as Simeone will go with a solid, familiar 4-4-2 formation. They drew against Real Sociedad at the weekend and sit seven points behind Real Madrid and 11 points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table as another top four finish seems likely but a title push does not. Antoine Griezmann and Conor Gallagher will be tasked with providing energy off the bench when needed.

Real Madrid team news

Kylian Mbappe will be missing for Real through injury, which is a big blow. But they fared pretty well without him last week as they beat Real Betis 5-1. Youngster Gonzalo Garcia scored a hat trick and will once again start. Federico Valverde will continue at right back with so many defensive players out injured for Real. Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo should all start and will provide Garcia with chances to keep his fine form going in the absence of Mbappe.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction

Even without Mbappe there is too much talent in this Real attacking line to not cause Atleti serious problems. It will be tight but Real will prevail. Atletico Madrid 2-4 Real Madrid.