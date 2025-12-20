Arne Slot, Thomas Frank, Hugo Ekitike reaction after Liverpool’s chaotic 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur

There were loads of flashpoints in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday, as big names were involved in red cards, goals, and potentially significant injuries — sometimes all at once.

Thomas Frank’s Spurs looked quite good early against their favored visitors, but Xavi Simons’ blades-up challenge on the calf of international teammate Virgil van Dijk sent Tottenham Hotspur down to 10 men with about an hour left in the match.

Frank was baffled by and angry with Hugo Ekitike’s hands to the back of Cristian Romero before scoring Liverpool’s second goal, but loved his team’s response to several setbacks including the early red card.

MORE — Spurs vs Liverpool recap, video highlights

Arne Slot’s Reds built a 2-0 lead against the shorthanded Spurs through goals from Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, though the former was in massive pain after Micky van de Ven’s sliding challenge on his scoring left leg sent him into distress. The Swede needed to be helped off the pitch.

Richarlison then pulled Spurs back within one late and had a half-chance to equalize within a couple of minutes, leaving Slot and his men to grind out the three points. Spurs would then go down to nine men but still control the ball for much of nine minutes’ stoppage time.

What did these key figures say after the game? Here’s what we heard rom Slot, Frank, and Ekitike after a super memorable game in North London.

Hugo Ekitike reaction to win over Spurs — ‘It was a great war and we won’

“We knew it would be a tough game. 2-0, the game was in our hands and they put us in difficulties. We kept the result and that’s a good thing. We have to keep going. It’s a long way to be confident and win.”

Somehow got harder when you went up 2-0? “That’s part of football. The fans of the Spurs were unbelievable today. They pushed them really hard and it was a bit difficult for us but we have our fans also who were great today. We kept the result.”

“When they scored, they were pushing and it was difficult for us but I think we had control if you take the total measure of the game.”

Talk about your headed goal: “I had great timing. Jeremie gave me a good cross and there was a deflection. I’m not going to lie I got a bit lucky but most important was the three points.”

Spurs got a little dirty: “It was very physical today, a lot of duels. Sometimes it wasn’t football and a bit too much like when you see what happened with Alex. But that’s part of football. It was a great war and we won.”

Arne Slot reaction to red cards, Isak injury, nervy ending to win at Spurs

Thoughts after the game? “The difficult thing is football is you always remember the last few minutes the most and they were the worst minutes of our total game. If I calm down a little bit there’s a lot to like. I’ve stood here many times and liked the performance and we didn’t get the three points.”

Why was it so hard when up a man (and then two)? “We didn’t keep the ball when we had the ball — kicked it away, threw it away. It became very hectic and chaotic in the end. The moments when we had instead of keeping it and playing from foot to foot, we lost it every single time after two seconds.”

Besides the flash points, you were happy? “We had good control over the game. Both teams didn’t create that much. Another time, a win. Six times unbeaten — four wins, two draws. That comes a bit closer to what we expect from us. We are definitely not perfect but both of our Nos. 9 scored.”

Injuries, absences not helping? “When the other team goes down to 10 or 9, it’s helpful to have wingers that can dominate down the sides. We missed Gakpo and Mo. That’s also what you saw when we brought Jeremie in. He was the one who created the second goal.”

On Xavi Simons red card decision? “I don’t think the first one was intended but the way he touched him and where. A few times in our games this hasn’t been a red card but this time it was so, it’s once in a while it’s nice as well. It doesn’t have to be overly physical if you have your studs as high as he had them. And it came from behind. I don’t think it was his intention but it looks bad when you see it back in the video.”

Any updates on Alexander Isak? “It’s difficult so short after the game to know what he exactly he has but it’s never a nice thing. Hopefully he’s fine but we have to wait and see.”

Thomas Frank reaction — Referees make ‘hughe, huge mistake’ on Liverpool’s second goal

Thoughts after the game? “First very proud of the players. Proud of the team. Players worked very hard on how you respond to setbacks and I saw a team of strong personalities and great character.s We started well with the first setback — the red card. I’ve seen it given before but for me you’re not coming with exceptional force and reckless. I still don’t think it’s red. The team is in there defending great, keeping fighting but then conceding the first goal and then there’s a massive mistake from John. Two hands in the back from Ekitike. I don’t know how you don’t see it but luckily you have VAR but they don’t see it — a second mistake. Got a great goal back, the 2-1. Then we get a second yellow. You take a good decision. But overall the biggest feeling is proud.”

“Exceptionally proud. This mentality, this effort, this energy. I said it to the players after the game that we have to bottle it and use it because we need it. Every minute, every game, then the team has a great future.”

Comeback effort was valiant? “The crowd were fantastic they almost sucked the ball in the goal for the second goal. It’s crazy what we created from 10 men.”

Best home performance of the year? “Yeah it could be. I loved a lot of things about it. I’m very happy with that.”

What bugs you most is the non-call on Ekitike on Liverpool’s second goal? “Unbelievable — a big mistake. The second goal is a huge, huge mistake.”