USMNT announce roster ahead of 2025 Gold Cup: Big names missing as Pochettino shakes things up

The USMNT training camp roster ahead of the 2025 Gold Cup has been announced and Mauricio Pochettinho has left out some big names and called up plenty of new players.

Friendlies against Turkey (June 7) and Switzerland (June 10) take place before the USMNT face Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti and Saudi Arabia in the 2025 Gold Cup group stage later in June.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and Antonee Robinson are not in the squad, as a statement from U.S. Soccer has confirmed that Pulisic asked to not be involved this summer.

Pochettino has a massive 12 months ahead as the USMNT need to kick-on ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Pulisic “stepping back this summer”

Christian Pulisic asked not to be named to the USMNT’s squad for the Gold Cup this summer, with Fox Sports’ Doug McIntyre revealing the details from U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker.

Statement from U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker on #USMNT’s Christian Pulisic missing the Gold Cup: pic.twitter.com/pzWtw0AOZT — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) May 22, 2025

Big names left out, while opportunities for youngsters arise

McKennie and Weah are competing in the Club World Cup with Juventus in June, while Reyna is expected to play for Borussia Dortmund at the same tournament, so they were never going to play for the USMNT this summer. Robinson has been nursing injuries with Fulham and is the USMNT’s guaranteed starter at left back.

Pochettino would have surely wanted Pulisic to be a leader this summer as he has very limited time with his squad ahead of the World Cup next summer. But if the USMNT star asks for time off, Pochettino and the federation have to accept it.

Pulisic’s teammate at AC Milan, Yunus Musah, has had a really tough season but there will be question marks around why he wasn’t selected given that a good Gold Cup showing could have helped him reignite his form and confidence ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

With big names being left out there are opportunities for plenty of youngsters as Quinn Sullivan, Damion Downs, Matt Freese, Alex Freeman and Sebastian Berhalter will all be looking to make their USMNT debuts. The duo of Sergino Dest and Folarin Balogun are back after injury-hit campaigns and that is a huge bonus for Pochettino.

After respective defeats to Panama and Canada in March in an extremely disappointing end to their CONCACAF Nations League campaign, Pochettino could turn to plenty of the youngsters he’s called up to provide fresh impetus. Throughout his career he has called on youngsters and he will not be afraid to do that this summer as he aims to improve the fortunes of the USMNT.

Below is the USMNT roster in full for the training camp ahead of a Gold Cup this team really needs to be winning to create some positivity and momentum one year out from hosting a World Cup on home soil.

USMNT Gold Cup roster

(caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (San Jose Earthquakes; 10/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3),

MIDFIELDERS (10): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 17/5); Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)

